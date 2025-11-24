Pakistan, Saudi Arabia move to operationalise landmark defence pact

— Sharif, Al-Ruwaili Review Implementation of Strategic Defence Agreement

— PM Calls Security Partnership With Riyadh a Cornerstone of Regional Stability

— Saudi CGS Pledges to Elevate Bilateral Military Cooperation

— Historic Pact Gains Importance Amid Escalating Regional Tensions

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Saudi Arabia signalled a renewed push to deepen their strategic partnership as Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif met Saudi Chief of General Staff General Fayyadh bin Hamed Al-Ruwaili in Islamabad to review defence collaboration, counterterrorism coordination and regional security.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Ishaq Dar, Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir and Defence Minister Khawaja Asif.

The meeting focused on operationalising the landmark Strategic Mutual Defence Agreement, signed during the prime minister’s recent visits to Riyadh. Sharif termed the accord a “milestone” and said both sides were committed to translating it into practical cooperation through expanded joint training, military exercises and enhanced professional exchanges.

Reiterating Pakistan’s commitment to security cooperation with the Kingdom, the prime minister said the two nations had a shared resolve to combat terrorism and extremism. He noted that Pakistan’s partnership with Saudi Arabia — rooted in mutual trust and a common Islamic heritage — remained a key pillar of Islamabad’s foreign and security policy.

General Al-Ruwaili conveyed greetings from the Saudi leadership and reaffirmed Riyadh’s intent to elevate the defence relationship. He said the Kingdom was determined to take bilateral cooperation to “new heights” in the next phase. Sharif, in turn, appreciated Saudi Arabia’s “consistent and unwavering support” to Pakistan and said recent high-level interactions had further strengthened bilateral ties.

Pakistan and Saudi Arabia signed the landmark Strategic Mutual Defence Agreement in September, declaring that “any aggression against either country shall be considered an aggression against both.” The joint statement said the pact seeks to enhance security, strengthen joint deterrence and expand defence cooperation. While the two countries have long maintained close military ties, the new agreement carries added significance amid recent regional tensions, including Israeli strikes on Qatar.

PM orders urgent reform measures in EDF to boost exports

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday directed the relevant authorities to take immediate reform measures in the Export Development Fund (EDF) to help boost the country’s exports.

Chairing a meeting of the Working Group on the Export Sector, the prime minister ordered a third-party audit of the EDF in line with international standards and directed the immediate abolition of the Export Development Surcharge on exports.

He said a suitable chairman should be appointed to ensure the best possible utilization of the fund.

“The EDF must only be used for enhancing the country’s exports, relevant research and

development, skill development of the export sector workforce, training, and the provision of modern facilities of international standards,” the prime minister emphasized.

He also directed that all schemes and programmes being run under the EDF undergo third-party audits. The prime minister stressed the need to utilize the positive role of the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) to promote exports, adding that irrelevant or illogical use of the fund would not be tolerated.

He said the federal government was responsible for promoting and showcasing Pakistani

products across global markets, adding that providing maximum facilitation to exporters was among the government’s top priorities.

Following detailed deliberations on the export sector, the sub-working group tasked with

enhancing exports presented its recommendations. The prime minister appreciated the group’s work and instructed relevant departments to take immediate steps while considering the recommendations positively.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal, Minister for Finance Muhammad Aurangzeb, Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal, Minister for Climate

Change Dr Musadik Malik, Minister for Petroleum, and Ali Pervaiz Malik, Minister of State for

Finance Bilal Azhar Kayani, the SIFC Chairman, and other senior officials.