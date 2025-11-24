Missing daughter reunites with family after 17 years

ISLAMABAD: A young woman who vanished from Islamabad nearly two decades ago has been found at the Edhi Centre in Karachi and reunited with her family. Now 27, Kiran met her father again on Monday after years of uncertainty and searching.

Kiran said she had stepped out to buy ice cream when she became lost. She was first taken to an Edhi Centre in Islamabad and later moved to the Karachi branch under the care of the late Bilquis Edhi. Sabah Faisal Edhi, wife of the Edhi Foundation’s chairperson, said the organisation tried repeatedly to locate her family, even sending teams to Islamabad, but no leads emerged at the time.

Her father, Abdul Majeed, said the family spent years looking for her before fearing the worst. The breakthrough came when police contacted them with confirmation that Kiran had finally been identified. He described the reunion as nothing short of a miracle.

Kiran said she received academic and religious education during her stay at the centre, along with emotional support. She learned essential household skills such as cooking and sewing and said the staff encouraged her during moments when she had lost hope of ever returning home.

According to the Edhi Centre, Kiran is the fifth missing girl from Karachi to be reunited with her family. Safe City Punjab played a crucial role in helping trace her identity and reconnect her with her loved ones.