Merit drives progress

The progress China has been able to make in a matter of just 35 years is undoubtedly miraculous. I recently visited China for two weeks on a learning tour with a large group. The last time I had been to Beijing was in the 1990s for a few days.

The differences I witnessed this time are mindboggling. The country has grown exponentially on the simple principle of the rule of the law regardless of any bias, including lawmakers, bureaucrats and the men and women in uniform.

Merit is considered supreme and it is followed everywhere religiously. Reward and punishment are part of every walk of life. It seems as if no one is poor in China anymore because I did not find any beggars on the roads of the four cities that I visited.

Millions of tourists visit China every year and boost the local economy. They feel safe as the crime rate is negligible. There is zero tolerance for corruption. Honesty and trustworthiness are the motto of the whole nation. One can only hope that Pakistan would someday learn these lessons from its best friend.

SERAJUDDAULA SYED

KARACHI