Lady doctor commits suicide after US visa rejection

HYDERABAD: A woman doctor in Hyderabad has died by suicide following what local reports describe as deep distress over the rejection of her US visa application. The incident has drawn attention to the pressures faced by many young professionals pursuing opportunities abroad.

According to initial information shared by local authorities, the doctor had been preparing for a move to the United States to advance her medical career. Family members reported that the visa refusal left her extremely disheartened, and she struggled to cope with the disappointment.

Police have begun an investigation to understand the circumstances surrounding the incident and to determine whether additional factors contributed to her decision.

The case has prompted discussions among colleagues and mental health advocates, who stress the emotional strain often experienced by students and professionals navigating competitive international pathways. They urge institutions and families to prioritize support systems, especially when individuals face career setbacks or mounting personal pressure.

Authorities have encouraged anyone dealing with severe stress or emotional hardship to seek help from mental health professionals or local support services.