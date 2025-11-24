NATIONAL

Five terrorists arrested, huge cache of arms seized in Ziarat

By News Desk

ZIARAT: The Levies Force personnel have arrested five terrorists from Balochistan city of Ziarat and recovered a huge quantity of weapons from their possession.
The terrorists were arrested during a routine checking at the Spira Ragha Levies checkpost near Ziarat.
Deputy Commissioner of Ziarat said that a huge quantity of arms and explosives was recovered from the suspects, including 11 hand grenades, three SMGs, two M4 rifles, a grenade launcher, one kilogram of explosive material, six wireless sets, four mobile phones, two RPGs and 13 bags of ammunition.

Officials added that some of the seized weapons and literature of the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban (TTP), a Suzuki Carry Van, and a motorcycle were also recovered.

During the initial investigation by the Levies Forces, it was revealed that these terrorists were planning a terrorist attack. A search operation has been intensified in the surrounding areas to track down the fleeing suspects and identify any additional militants.

The development comes hours after security forces in Peshawar thwarted a suicide attack on the FC Headquarters, killing all three attackers.

News Desk
News Desk

