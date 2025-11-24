Federal constitutional court to establish registries in all four provinces

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Constitutional Court has decided to set up registries across all four provinces.

Justice Aamer Farooq of the Federal Constitutional Court stated that provincial registries will be established nationwide to allow citizens to file constitutional cases within their own provinces.

He said the court is currently undergoing a transition phase and will soon become fully functional to perform its duties efficiently.

Justice Farooq further added that video-link facilities will be provided between the court’s principal seat and the provincial registries, which will bring greater transparency, speed, and convenience to case hearings.