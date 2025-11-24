CM Maryam announces crackdown on administrative negligence, substandard sanitation

Punjab CM order immediate halt to payments for underperforming contractors under ‘Saf Suthra Punjab’

Warns DCs two warnings only, third leads to replacement, saying secret monitoring teams to inspect cleanliness and governance in all districts

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz on Sunday announced a sweeping crackdown on administrative negligence and substandard sanitation across the province, warning that poor performance will no longer be tolerated.

Chairing a high-level meeting, she ordered an immediate halt to payments for contractors failing to meet required standards and issued new directives aimed at overhauling governance, operational efficiency, and public hygiene.

In a decisive move, the Chief Minister instructed authorities to immediately stop payments to contractors under the “Saf Suthra Punjab” program whose work fell below standards. She further directed that re-contracting should be considered where performance remains unsatisfactory. Officials were reminded that the province cannot compromise on public hygiene or administrative oversight.

Expressing strong displeasure over poor sanitation in several cities, Maryam Nawaz rebuked deputy commissioners for recurring incidents, including stray dog bites, uncovered manholes, and preventable deaths. She warned, “There will be two warnings. On the third, the Deputy Commissioner will be replaced.” The Chief Minister emphasized that elevating governance in Punjab is a top priority and that negligence in public service matters will not be excused under any circumstances.

To ensure accountability, CM Maryam has intensified monitoring of district-level performance. Teams have been instructed to conduct secret inspections in every district to assess cleanliness and governance standards. Contractors who fail to deliver results will face immediate action, including withholding of payments.

According to reports, the Chief Minister expressed particular concern over cities with inadequate sanitation arrangements and has directed that salaries of underperforming contractors be withheld until corrective action is taken. Similarly, she admonished deputy commissioners who failed to prevent avoidable incidents such as dog bites and accidents caused by open manholes.

The Chief Minister also took notice of gaps in public healthcare services, including the non-provision of free medicines at certain government hospitals, and instructed officials to immediately address these deficiencies. Maryam Nawaz stressed that ensuring citizen safety, maintaining hygiene, and delivering effective governance remain the core priorities of her administration.

The directives mark a stern message to both contractors and government officials that accountability, transparency, and results-driven administration will define the new approach to governance in Punjab. By linking payments and performance, the Chief Minister aims to create a system where public service delivery is measurable, monitored, and consistently improved across all districts.

With these measures, CM Maryam Nawaz has signaled a no-compromise approach toward public welfare, aiming to ensure cleaner cities, safer communities, and a more efficient administrative structure throughout Punjab.

CM Congratulates Pakistani Snooker Team On Winning World Cup

Meanwhile, Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz congratulated the entire nation on Pakistan’s brilliant victory in Snooker Team World Cup final in Muscat. She paid tribute to cueists Muhammad Asif and Asjad Iqbal for their excellent performance and said, “Cueists Muhammad Asif and Asjad Iqbal, who have made Pakistan famous, are our national heroes.”