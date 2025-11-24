CCTV video shows failed assault on FC headquarters

PESHAWAR: Newly released CCTV footage captures the moment a suicide bomber detonated explosives at the main gate of the Federal Constabulary Headquarters in Peshawar. The blast occurred at 8:11 a.m., triggering panic across the vicinity as the explosion reverberated through the area.

After the initial detonation, two additional attackers attempted to force their way inside the compound, but security personnel acted swiftly and prevented them from advancing further.

Earlier, security forces successfully foiled the coordinated attack, killing all three militants involved. Three FC personnel were martyred while resisting the assault. Officials stated that two powerful explosions struck near the headquarters in the Saddar area, shattering nearby windows and alarming residents.

Law enforcement agencies immediately sealed off the zone and launched a search operation. According to the CCPO Peshawar, the first attacker detonated at the gate, while the other two were shot dead before they could breach the building.

The IG Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Zulfikar Hamid, confirmed that two FC personnel lost their lives during the confrontation and two others were injured, with the wounded shifted to hospital for urgent treatment.