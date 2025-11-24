Bollywood icon Dharmendra dies at 89

Dharmendra, one of Indian cinema’s most beloved stars, has died in Mumbai at the age of 89. His death prompted tributes from across the country, including from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who said the loss marked the end of an era in Hindi films.

Though he liked to call himself a simple man, Dharmendra enjoyed extraordinary devotion from millions. Best known as Veeru, the endearing rogue in the 1975 classic Sholay, he appeared in more than 300 films and remained a favourite across generations. His chart-topping songs, on-screen charm and widely publicised romance with Hema Malini only added to his immense popularity.

Nicknamed the original “He-Man of Bollywood” and “Garam Dharam”, he was regularly listed among the world’s most handsome men. Admirers fawned over his striking looks, and many female fans were known to sleep with his photos under their pillows. Fellow actors, too, often praised his beauty and charisma, though Dharmendra insisted he felt embarrassed by such compliments.

Born Dharam Singh Deol on 8 December 1935 in Punjab’s Ludhiana district, he grew up in a middle-class Jatt-Sikh household. His father hoped he would pursue academics, but Dharmendra dreamed only of cinema. After winning a national talent contest by Filmfare magazine, he moved to Bombay and quickly found his footing in the industry.

He gained early acclaim with Bimal Roy’s Bandini in 1963 and soon became a sought-after romantic lead, starring opposite luminaries such as Nutan, Meena Kumari, Mala Sinha and Saira Banu. Action roles followed, and with Mera Gaon Mera Desh in 1971 he cemented his image as a rugged hero known for performing his own stunts. His versatility was further proven by his celebrated comic performance in Chupke Chupke.

Dharmendra was paired with about 70 heroines over his career, though none matched the popularity of his pairing with Hema Malini, who later became his wife. Their love story unfolded in the public eye, drawing intense media attention, especially because he was already married with children. Despite resistance, the two married in 1980 and went on to become one of Bollywood’s most admired couples.

He also ventured briefly into politics, serving one term as a BJP MP from Bikaner between 2005 and 2009. He later admitted he was ill-suited to political life, saying it demanded a thick skin he did not possess.

Dharmendra continued working well into his later years, appearing with his sons Sunny and Bobby Deol, judging television shows, and staying connected with fans through social media.

Although he delivered numerous memorable performances, it is his role as Veeru in Sholay that remains etched in the collective memory of Indian cinema. The film became a cultural landmark, and many credited him as the heart of its enormous success. Dharmendra himself regarded it as the finest role of his career.

Despite his fame and longevity, he was rarely seen as the industry’s top star and was overlooked for major awards for many years. Filmfare eventually honoured him with a Lifetime Achievement Award in 1997, and in 2012 he received the Padma Bhushan for his contribution to Indian cinema. He often said he never chased status or money, wanting only the affection of the audience.

Following news of his death, tributes flooded social media. Actor Akshay Kumar said Dharmendra was the hero every boy dreamed of becoming, while filmmaker Karan Johar described his passing as a loss that leaves a void no one can fill.

Dharmendra’s legacy lives on in his films, his unforgettable characters and the enduring love of generations of fans.