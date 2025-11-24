Asim Azhar unveils deeply personal album ‘Aasim Ali’

LAHORE: Pakistani pop star Asim Azhar has released his new album Aasim Ali, a project he describes as the most honest and intimate expression of his art. True to tradition, he shared the completed work first with his mother, Gul-e-Rana, who has always been the earliest listener of every song he records.

In footage from his studio and promotional shoot, Asim reflected on the emotional journey behind the album. He said that no matter how late he returns from recording, he always plays new music for his mother before anyone else. With the final masters in hand, he felt compelled to let her hear the finished album before moving forward with promotions.

Asim said the project feels like his true debut, even though he has released albums before. This one, he explained, carries a deeper sense of ownership and authenticity. He sees Aasim Ali as a reflection of his unfiltered artistic identity — a side of himself listeners have not fully experienced.

Addressing fans, he said that while the world knows him as Asim Azhar, Aasim Ali reveals a more personal version of who he is and how he creates. He described himself as being in his most genuine state while making the record.

He ended his message with gratitude for the supporters who have been part of his journey. The album is now available to stream across major platforms, and early reactions from fans have been overwhelmingly positive.