Arrest warrants issued for ex-KP CM Gandapur

ISLAMABAD: A court in Islamabad on Monday issued arrest warrants for former Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) chief minister and PTI leader Ali Amin Gandapur in liquor and arms recovery case and ordered the police to produce him in court.

Judicial Magistrate Mubashar Hassan Chishti heard the case. Gandapur did not show up today, which prompted the court to issue his arrest warrants. The next hearing of the case will be held on November 29.

The case had been registered against the former chief minister at Bhara Kahu police station of the federal capital.

Last Monday too, a judicial magistrate had issued arrest warrants for the former KP chief minister in the liquor and arms recovery case after he failed to appear before the court despite repeated summons.

