Woman delivers on footpath after hospital refusal

THATTA: A woman in labour delivered her child on the pavement outside Civil Hospital Thatta on Sunday after being refused entry to the maternity ward, prompting renewed criticism of conditions at the main public hospital for Thatta and Sujawal districts.

Halima Machhi, who had travelled from Darro for treatment, was taken to the gynecology unit by relatives who said the duty doctor dismissed their requests for assistance, ordered them out of the ward, and claimed there were no staff available.

With her condition worsening, Halima gave birth outside the hospital gate. Relatives said both mother and newborn are in a fragile state.

Family members said the hospital, despite its size and catchment area, struggles to provide even basic care to low-income patients. Rights groups voiced similar concerns. Human Rights Protection and Social Justice Thatta said the hospital now functions largely as a referral point, alleging that its operations have been shaped by the influence of outside organisations and a retired official, Malik Adam.

According to activists, women seeking emergency delivery services are routinely subjected to verbal abuse or told to leave the ward, resulting in repeated incidents of childbirth on the street.

They described the situation as a serious violation of patient rights and demanded an independent review of maternity services at the facility. Reporters covering Sunday’s incident said they were also confronted by individuals who allegedly seized their phones, cash and a gold chain.

In a separate development, a labourer’s family in Chohar Jamali celebrated the birth of quadruplets at the government-run Health Centre Mureed Koso the same day. Relatives said the babies include two boys and two girls, named Kareem Bux, Nabi Bux, Azeeman and Nasmeeyan.

News of the rare delivery spread quickly, drawing neighbours to the family home. The mother and all four infants are said to be stable.