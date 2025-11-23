Who is operating PTI’s X account?

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s Information Secretary Sheikh Waqas Akram has clarified that the party’s information wing is not responsible for its official X account after a new platform feature indicated the account is being operated from the United States.

Speaking to Geo News on Sunday, he said that the account is managed by PTI workers based abroad. He added that the individuals posting from the party’s X account “are not in Pakistan.”

The X account belonging to PTI founder Imran Khan showed a location in West Asia, though the exact country was not revealed.

These details surfaced after X introduced a new “About this account” feature, which displays information such as an account’s joining date, operating location, verification history and how the user installed the app.

Although Akram distanced the party’s information wing from the official account, Imran Khan has repeatedly confirmed ownership of his social media accounts, including X. Khan, who has been imprisoned since August 2023, was questioned by the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency in September about the operation of his accounts.

During the inquiry, Khan refused to identify the people handling his social media activity, saying, “If I tell, they will be kidnapped.” He explained that he relays messages to the team through individuals who visit him in prison.

The revelations have raised fresh questions about the party’s internal communication systems and the management of its online presence.