UK unveils 3-year permanent residency plan for individuals

LONDON: The UK government has introduced a new accelerated pathway to permanent residency aimed at retaining top global talent while tightening broader migration rules. Announced by Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood, the scheme allows certain professionals and entrepreneurs to obtain Indefinite Leave to Remain in just three years, a significant reduction from previous timelines.

The policy replaces earlier proposals that would have extended residency requirements to 10 years for most migrants. Under the revised earned-settlement model, highly paid workers and select innovators can qualify for a shorter route if they meet strict financial and conduct standards.

Pakistanis earning above £125,000 or holding Global Talent and Innovator Founder visas are among those who may be eligible for the three-year track. Skilled workers earning between £50,000 and £125,000 will generally qualify after five years, while most other categories fall under a new 10-year baseline.

The Home Office says the changes are intended to reward economic contribution and reinforce the idea that long-term residency must be earned. Applicants must maintain a clean criminal record, provide proof of steady tax and National Insurance contributions, and ensure they have no outstanding debts to the NHS or Home Office. Demonstrating English-language proficiency is mandatory, with higher fluency potentially reducing the 10-year requirement.

Strict penalties have also been proposed for individuals who claim public benefits. Claiming benefits for under 12 months may add five years to the residency timeline, while claims beyond 12 months may add 10. Those who entered the UK illegally could face an additional 20-year penalty.

Prospective applicants are advised to prepare key documents in advance, including visa history, payslips, P60s, HMRC records, English-language certificates, criminal background checks, proof of residence, and evidence of financial compliance. ILR applications can be submitted online once the required residency period is completed, and legal experts recommend professional advice for applicants with complex histories.

The accelerated track does not apply to family members of British citizens, BN(O) migrants, or individuals applying through the Windrush or EU Settlement Schemes. Senior public-sector professionals such as doctors, nurses, and teachers will continue on their existing five-year pathways.

The policy is expected to reassure businesses and high-skilled professionals concerned about talent retention amid the UK’s broader migration restrictions. Analysts believe the change could particularly benefit high-skilled Pakistani workers seeking long-term stability while aligning with the government’s plans to reduce net migration.