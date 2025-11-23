Tarar warns PTI’s boycott of by-polls would carry ‘serious political repercussions’

Information Minister says political boycotts come with inevitable costs in democratic systems

Claims strong voter turnout reflects public trust in govt performance, predicting PML-N’s clear lead

Credits PM Shehbaz, CM Maryam for renewed voter confidence, noting even long-silent voters returned to polls

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar on Sunday warned that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) decision to boycott most constituencies in the by-elections would carry “serious political repercussions,” as he asserted that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) was well-positioned to “take a clear lead.”

Speaking to the media after attending the 29th National Age Group Swimming Championship (Boys) 2025 and the 24th Championship (Girls), he said political boycotts inevitably come at a cost and have no place in democratic practice.

Tarar stated that political boycotts carry inevitable costs, emphasizing there was no room for such decisions in democratic practice.

He noted that the strong voter turnout in the by-elections signaled public confidence in the government’s performance, adding that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) appeared poised to secure a clear lead.

He noted that the Sunday’s by-elections witnessed a robust voter turnout, with citizens from across social and economic divides stepping forward to exercise their democratic right.

In Lahore, unusually large crowds gathered at polling camps, while Dera Ghazi Khan reported a steady flow of voters throughout the day. Elderly citizens, young people and women turned out in significant numbers, reflecting broad public participation in the electoral process, he said.

Tarar stated that the PML-N candidate enjoyed a strong position in Lahore, with party teams actively involved throughout the polling process. He further noted that voter turnout for the party has been highly encouraging across Lahore, Faisalabad, Sahiwal and Dera Ghazi Khan.

He observed that even long-silent voters returned to the polls, attributing their renewed participation to the government’s performance. He further highlighted that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s leadership is earning recognition both at home and abroad, while Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has delivered notable achievements within the province.

He stated that Pakistan’s armed forces enjoyed global recognition for their capabilities, while the country’s economy had also drawn international appreciation. He expressed the confidence that today’s election would be decided on the basis of performance and delivery.

Responding to a query on the Indian aircraft crash at the Dubai Airshow, the minister said investigations were underway and cautioned that it was too early to draw conclusions. He noted that, at this stage, it remained unclear whether the incident was the result of a technical fault or another cause.

Pakistan’s swimming future poised for international triumph: Tarar

Earlier, the Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting expressed confidence that Pakistan’s young swimmers will soon compete at major international events, including the SAF Games, Asian Games, and Olympics, and ultimately win Olympic medals.

He commended the remarkable performance of the young participants, noting that their enthusiasm and talent reflect a promising future for them, not only in Pakistan but also on the international stage.

He described the event as both healthy and competitive, highlighting the strong display of sportsmanship across all age groups, from under-16 to under-10 categories.

He voiced the hope that Pakistan will one day win medals in swimming, expressing confidence that the country’s young athletes will represent the nation at the major events globally.

The minister praised the enthusiasm of parents and families who supported the young swimmers, calling the event inspiring.

He commended the organizers and acknowledged the contributions of Major Majid, Col (R) Ahmed and Madam Yasmin Arshad in ensuring the competition’s success.

He made special mention of celebrated swimmer Kiran Khan, saying that swimming is a sport in which Pakistan has the potential to achieve a prominent place on the global stage.