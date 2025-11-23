Punjab announces dates for 2026 matric and intermediate exams

LAHORE: The Punjab Education Department has announced the confirmed dates for matric and intermediate examinations for the 2026 academic year. Matric exams are scheduled to start on March 3, while intermediate board exams will begin on May 5.

The announcement follows the approval of the revised admission policy, updated school calendar, and syllabus changes for 2026. New textbooks, including 29 replacements from class six to matric, are expected to go for printing in December.

The new academic session will commence on April 1, 2026, with free textbooks set for distribution starting April 5. The department also stated that Class 8 students will take their board-based exam on February 3, marking continued progress toward standardized assessments across the province.

Officials expressed concern over persistent educational challenges in Punjab, including rising dropout rates and a rapidly growing population of out-of-school children. The province recorded 28 million out-of-school children in 2025, a figure expected to exceed 30 million in 2026.