PTI’s Hammad Azhar cries foul at ‘missing Form 45’ ahead of NA-129 by-poll

Former federal alleges serious ‘discrepancies and violations’ in election materials for Sunday’s by-election

PTI accuses Punjab government of rigging tactics as Lesco CEO denies interference

Ch Arsalan contesting as PTI-backed independent while PML-N’s Hafiz Mian Nauman seeks rematch after 2024 defeat by 30,000 votes

LAHORE: PTI leader Hammad Azhar on Saturday raised alarm over missing Form 45s from election material provided by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to presiding officers ahead of Sunday’s by-election in Lahore’s NA-129 constituency, calling it a “serious violation of the electoral process.”

In a post on X, Hammad Azhar claimed that multiple presiding officers had reported missing Form 45s in the election materials received from the ECP.

🚨 NA129 Update: We are receiving reports that multiple presiding officers are missing Form 45s in the election materials they have received from ECP for the by-elections of tomorrow. This is a serious violation of the electoral process. — Hammad Azhar (@Hammad_Azhar) November 22, 2025

The by-election is being held after the seat fell vacant in July following the death of Azhar’s father, Mian Azhar.

Earlier, he had issued “important instructions” to his party’s polling agents regarding the forms. “When the bags containing election materials are opened in the morning, make sure that the Forms 45 and Forms 46 in them are blank and shown to you. This is most important,” he said.

🚨 این اے 129 کے تمام پولنگ ایجنٹ اور کارکنان کے لئے اہم ہدایات؛ – صبح جب الیکشن میٹریل کی بوریاں کھولی جائیں تو خالی فارم 45 اور 46 اس میں موجود ہوں اور آپ کو دکھائے جائیں۔ یہ سب سے ضروری ہے۔ – پولنگ کے دوران اور گنتی کے وقت آپ کا موجود ہونا ضروری ہے۔ پولنگ کے ڈبے کسی بھی وقت… — Hammad Azhar (@Hammad_Azhar) November 22, 2025

Hammad emphasized the critical role of polling agents during both polling and counting processes. “The polling boxes must not be out of sight at any moment,” he said, adding that agents have the right to obtain the Form-45 filled as per the count and that any staff obstructing this would face strict legal punishment. He also directed PTI workers at party camps outside polling stations to remain there after polls close and “peacefully follow the presiding officer to the returning officer’s (RO) office.”

Under the Elections Act 2017, a candidate or their election agent can appoint “as many polling agents as may be prescribed” for each polling station to observe the process on behalf of the candidate.

Hammad also addressed presiding officers and polling staff, urging them not to indulge in any “illegal act.” “We are aware that you are being frightened and threatened,” he said, claiming that those allegedly intimidating officials were “finding immunity for themselves, buying property abroad and moving their families there.” He warned, “Be careful! Do not put yourself in difficulty by taking any serious and illegal action at the behest of any intruder.”

The NA-129 seat is being contested by Mian Azhar’s nephew Chaudhry Arsalan Ahmad, nominated by Hammad, who remains absconding due to state cases against him. Hafiz Mian Nauman, who lost to Mian Azhar by over 30,000 votes in the 2024 elections, is again the PML-N candidate.

The PTI has accused the PML-N-led Punjab government of employing rigging tactics in favour of its candidate. Hammad earlier claimed that officials of the Lahore Electric Supply Company (Lesco) had been appointed as presiding officers for polls contested by Nauman, who has served as Lesco chairman. Lesco CEO Ramzan Butt refuted the allegation, stating that the appointments were made by the ECP and not by Lesco or any government body.

Similar to the 2024 general elections, Ahmad is contesting as an independent on the “geyser” symbol, rather than the PTI’s “bat,” following revocation of the party’s electoral symbol last year.