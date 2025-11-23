Pakistan’s Enduring Shield Against Chaos

Pakistan today stands at a critical juncture where the battle for national security is not only fought in the mountains of Tirah or the tribal districts, but also in the realm of narratives, perception, and propaganda. While the state, its armed forces, and law enforcement agencies continue to protect citizens through lawful and calibrated counter-terrorism operations, hostile elements such as the Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement, abetted by political opportunists like Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf are relentlessly working to distort reality, undermine public trust, and weaken the cohesion that sustains the federation.

Pakistan’s counter-terrorism architecture is rooted in law and morality, not impulse or vengeance. Operations are conducted under clearly defined legal frameworks, including the Anti-Terrorism Act and the National Action Plan, with every mission bound by constitutional authority and guided by the obligation to protect innocent lives. These are not arbitrary campaigns but carefully designed responses to clear and credible threats. PTM, however, persistently attempts to twist these lawful measures into a narrative of oppression, casting defenders as villains and terrorists as victims. In doing so, it deliberately endangers civilians by discouraging cooperation with security forces and by sowing doubt in the very institutions that stand between society and chaos.

This distortion is especially tragic in the shadow of sacrifice. More than 94,000 Pakistanis — including soldiers, police officials, Levies personnel, and ordinary citizens— have laid down their lives to shield the country from terrorism. Each martyr represents a story of interrupted dreams and families forever scarred, but also of resilience and resolve. Pakistan does not wage war for political theatrics; it fights to preserve life, liberty, and territorial integrity. No amount of sloganeering, social-media disinformation, or orchestrated protest can erase the reality that the relative peace enjoyed today was built on blood, discipline, and unwavering duty.

Contrary to the PTM’s propaganda, Pakistan’s military operations— whether in the tribal belt or in Tirah— have consistently prioritized civilian protection. Evacuation plans, safe corridors, medical assistance, relief camps, and post-operation rehabilitation efforts are integral parts of these campaigns. Displacement is treated not as a weapon, but as a preventive shield to move civilians away from the line of fire. Yet the PTM recklessly rejects and misrepresents these protective measures, portraying them as “mass expulsions” rather than life-saving interventions. In doing so, it endangers the very people it claims to represent, preferring outrage over responsibility, and spectacle over solutions.

The movement’s rhetoric does not emerge in a vacuum. The PTM’s discourse increasingly mirrors the talking points of hostile foreign networks that seek to fragment Pashtun unity, weaken Pakistan’s sovereignty, and project the state as a habitual violator of rights. Its silence on terrorism and its obsession with maligning institutions reveal an uncomfortable alignment with foreign agendas. True patriotism is rooted in defending the borders, institutions, and people of one’s country— not in amplifying narratives crafted in hostile capitals. The PTM’s propaganda has become a powerful tool for those who prefer a weak, divided and unstable Pakistan.

This danger is compounded when mainstream political parties attempt to leverage such movements for short-term gains. The PTI’s growing proximity and tactical partnership with the PTM is a textbook example of political opportunism overriding national interest. When a party that claims to represent millions aligns itself with a movement that glorifies anarchic rhetoric, vilifies security forces, and echoes terrorist-linked talking points, it sends a troubling signal: that power is more important than peace, and narrative warfare more valuable than national security. Cross-border networks, underground funding, and external sanctuaries thrive when domestic actors provide them political cover and oxygen.

The PTI-PTM nexus has a clear target: disunity. By fostering conflicting narratives on counter-terrorism, questioning every operation, and painting every security action as illegitimate, they hand propaganda victories to terrorists and extremists. When political actors undermine state operations, militants are emboldened— they gain room to regroup, recruit, and rearm. Against this backdrop, Pakistan’s institutions are not merely entitled but duty-bound to ensure that political manoeuvring does not compromise public safety. The right to politics does not include the right to paralyze the state’s capacity to protect its citizens.

Recent events at the Jirga in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa further expose the PTM’s duplicity. The Jirga is a legitimate consultative platform to discuss governance, security, and development for Pashtun areas. Yet the PTM behaves as if it alone embodies Pashtun identity while functioning as a megaphone for anti-state and foreign-driven agendas. When the entire Jirga stood in respect for the national anthem, the PTM’s key figures refused— a symbolic yet telling continuation of their anti-Pakistan posture. The absence of the national flag from PTM gatherings, and the hostility shown when individuals attempt to display it, undermines its claim of merely being a rights movement. When waving the Pakistani flag is derided as acting on behalf of “sensitive institutions,” the mask slips and the true orientation is revealed.

If the PTM genuinely represented Pashtuns, it would acknowledge the tangible progress made in health, education, and infrastructure as well as the martyrs of Pashtuns who fought for peace in the Newly Merged Districts and other Pashtun-majority areas. It would critically engage in the Jirga process to secure further reforms, rather than exaggerate isolated grievances and erase all achievements.

It would support, not sabotage, the security forces that dismantled terrorist sanctuaries and enabled millions of displaced citizens to return home. Instead, PTM chooses to echo the narratives of the Terrorists and its sympathizers, turning mosques, madrassas, and civilian spaces— often misused by terrorists as shields— into rhetorical weapons against the state.

The recent propaganda around military operations in Tirah is a case in point. Allegations of mosque attacks and mass civilian killings are circulated online with dramatic language but without verifiable evidence. These unsubstantiated claims are part of a broader psychological warfare campaign designed to discredit Pakistan’s armed forces and erode local trust.

In reality, operations in Tirah have been intelligence-driven and precision-based, focused on terrorist hideouts and logistical nodes. Thousands of families have safely returned due to these operations, and reconstruction of schools, hospitals, mosques, and infrastructure continues as a tangible demonstration of the state’s commitment to both security and welfare. Tribal elders and religious leaders have repeatedly affirmed that operations respect places of worship and civilian life— a truth PTM conveniently ignores.

Pakistan’s approach to security is rooted in law, not fear; in sacrifice, not spectacle; in humanity, not chaos. Visible and decisive action— military operations, resettlement programs, and development projects, often in collaboration with international organizations— reinforces the legitimacy of the state and its seriousness toward citizen protection. This stands in sharp contrast to the PTI’s alliance with a foreign-scripted movement like the PTM, which weaponizes ethnicity and grievance to fracture society.

Ultimately, the resilience of Pakistan lies in the synergy between its people, its institutions, and its secrity forces. Foreign-backed propaganda, political opportunism, and manufactured outrage cannot prevail where there is unity, clarity, and resolve. The guardians of Pakistan’s peace and security have already paid an immense price. It is now incumbent upon all responsible segments of society to reject divisive agendas, expose the true face of .propaganda, and stand firmly with the law, the state, and the sacrifices that made today’s relative peace possible.