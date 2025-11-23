Pakistan-Türkiye naval partnership strengthens local industry, boosts regional security: Naval chief

Admiral Naveed Ashraf says MILGEM corvette project showcases successful technology transfer to Pakistan

Emphasizes collaboration enhances self-reliance in shipbuilding and defense manufacturing

Says joint development plans include unmanned maritime systems and advanced sensors

Says shared commitment strengthens regional stability, maritime connectivity, and security

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Navy chief Admiral Naveed Ashraf has said that Islamabad’s growing defense partnership with Türkiye has “significantly strengthened” the country’s local industrial base, calling it one of the region’s most prominent examples of successful technology transfer.

In an exclusive interview with Türkiye’s state-run Anadolu News Agency, shared by the Pakistan Navy’s DGPR on X, Admiral Ashraf highlighted that collaboration, particularly in naval shipbuilding, has translated shared ambitions for self-reliance into tangible industrial gains.

Exclusive interview of CNS Adm Naveed Ashraf published in Turkiye's state-run news Agency Anadolu. The interview provides insights of naval collab with Turkiye, joint production of MILGEM class corvettes, PIMEC & coop with Turkiye in various domains.

At the heart of this “success story” is the joint production of MILGEM-class corvettes, one of Pakistan’s largest defense projects involving a foreign partner. Under a 2018 agreement, Pakistan acquired four MILGEM corvettes from Türkiye’s state-owned ASFAT: two built in Türkiye and two at Karachi Shipyard & Engineering Works, transferring design, engineering, and project management expertise to Pakistan. Admiral Ashraf described the program as a “living example of Pakistan-Türkiye defense collaboration and technology sharing,” noting that it has “paved the way for future self-reliance in naval shipbuilding.”

Looking ahead, the Navy chief said that Islamabad and Ankara can “build on this success to explore joint development of unmanned maritime systems, underwater technologies, and advanced sensors,” calling such partnerships “practical and mutually beneficial” due to the countries’ shared commitment to self-reliance and innovation. He stressed that the collaboration is not only technical but strategic, emphasizing cooperation against shared regional maritime challenges.

Admiral Ashraf noted that Türkiye’s growing naval engagement complements Pakistan’s vision for a secure maritime environment that supports regional stability, connectivity, and economic prosperity, particularly in areas connected to the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). He added that regular interactions between the two navies reinforce these shared objectives.

Highlighting Pakistan’s efforts to rejuvenate its blue economy, Admiral Ashraf spoke about the second Pakistan International Maritime Expo and Conference (PIMEC) held earlier this month in Karachi, aimed at showcasing the nation’s maritime potential. Beyond shipbuilding, he said the Navy is progressively incorporating emerging domains such as information dominance and cyber resilience into training, doctrines, and joint exercises. Cooperation with friendly navies like Türkiye, he added, helps both countries build capabilities in network-centric warfare, electronic warfare, and modern operational concepts to counter evolving threats.