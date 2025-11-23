Multiple airport interceptions prompt dismissals and inquiries at FIA

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has launched a heightened crackdown on illegal migration and suspected insider collusion following a spate of interceptions at major airports, officials said on Sunday.

Immigration officers at New Islamabad International Airport stopped Muhammad Usman from boarding flight PK-713 to Europe on an Umrah visa. Authorities said Usman had been deported from Italy earlier this year and was found in possession of a tampered resident card with an altered expiry date.

Investigators believe he intended to travel onward to Europe via Saudi Arabia. He has been handed over to the FIA Composite Circle in Gujranwala for further legal proceedings.

Earlier in the week, FIA officers also intercepted Afghan national Jannat Gul Niazi at Islamabad airport. He was barred from flying to France after officials discovered a counterfeit Greek resident card.

The operations have revealed possible internal collusion, with suspicions that some passengers have exploited weaknesses in airport verification systems. At Allama Iqbal International Airport in Lahore, multiple attempts to bypass regulations pointed to insider assistance.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and Minister for Overseas Pakistanis Chaudhry Salik Hussain conducted an unannounced visit on Sunday. They were briefed on cases involving misuse of the “Protector” clearance system for employment-related travel. Minister Hussain ordered a thorough inquiry into the verification process and warned that citizens who tarnish Pakistan’s image could face travel bans.

In response, FIA Director General Riffat Mukhtar Raja dismissed three officials, including an inspector and a sub-inspector, and recommended further removals and disciplinary action against officers for misconduct and defective investigations.

Officials said these measures are part of a broader effort to root out corruption and strengthen accountability at airport checkpoints. Investigations remain ongoing, with further action anticipated if additional evidence emerges.