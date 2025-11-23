Lifetime immunity for top officials raises concerns over unchecked executive authority: HRCP

Human rights watchdog says judicial independence at risk as Parliament grants sweeping powers to state functionaries

Urges protection of civic freedoms, local governance, and right to dissent, calling for end to enforced disappearances and blanket internet shutdowns

ISLAMABAD: The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) on Sunday voiced deep concern over the 27th Constitutional Amendment, warning that granting lifetime immunity to public office holders has “concentrated unchecked power in the hands of a few” and threatens the foundations of constitutional democracy.

Issuing the statement after its 39th annual general meeting, the HRCP highlighted “escalating threats to civic freedoms, judicial independence, and the safety of vulnerable communities across the country.”

The commission said the amendment, passed by Parliament on November 13 and assented to by the president the same day, undermines essential checks and balances and erodes public trust in state institutions.

Under the 27th Amendment, the president and officers holding the ranks of field marshal, Admiral of the Fleet, and Marshal of the Air Force have been granted lifetime immunity from arrest and all criminal and civil proceedings. The amendment also introduced significant changes to the judicial system and the military chain of command, raising concerns over expanded executive control.

The HRCP stressed the importance of empowered and elected local governments in deepening democracy and enhancing citizen participation. It also called for rights-respecting approaches to security, warning against blanket internet shutdowns in Balochistan and other regions that disrupt education, livelihoods, and democratic engagement.

The human rights body urged the government to end enforced disappearances, ensure due process, and halt the use of the Fourth Schedule of the Anti-Terrorism Act to suppress dissent. It further condemned harassment, detention, and forced repatriation of Afghan refugees, urging adherence to international protection standards and ratification of the 1951 UN Refugee Convention and 1967 Protocol.

Citing custodial torture, extrajudicial killings, and targeted attacks on religious minorities—particularly Ahmadis—the HRCP demanded independent investigations, legal accountability, and protective measures. It also called for reforms to curb child marriage, address sexual harassment in schools and workplaces, and provide support to climate-displaced populations, especially in Gilgit-Baltistan and flood-affected South Punjab.

Finally, the commission urged the humane treatment and repatriation of incarcerated Indian and Pakistani fisherfolk, emphasizing the need for legal representation and protection from arbitrary detention to safeguard their rights and livelihoods.