KWSC restores Karachi water supply after major power outages

KARACHI: The Karachi Water and Sewerage Corporation (KWSC) announced on Sunday that power disruptions at key water pumping stations have been resolved, restoring citywide water supply to normal levels.

The outages in November had severely affected Karachi’s water distribution, with prolonged electricity cuts halting pumping operations and causing shortages across the city. KWSC said it maintained close coordination with K-Electric to resume operations as quickly as possible.

According to KWSC data, the city suffered a cumulative shortfall of 884 million gallons of water during the outage period. Dhabeji Pumping Station was the most affected, facing over 132 hours of power interruptions, resulting in a deficit of 424 million gallons.

Dumlottee Wells recorded 146 hours of outages, leading to a shortfall of 111 million gallons, while North East Karachi Pumping Station experienced a 335 million-gallon deficit. Smaller stations such as Hub, Pipri, and Gharo were comparatively less impacted.

Officials warned that repeated electrical faults had caused substantial wear to pumping machinery and stressed the need for preventive measures. KWSC outlined plans to strengthen the system, including alternative feeders, standby cables, and technical upgrades to ensure uninterrupted water supply in the future.

The corporation urged authorities and the public to remain vigilant, emphasizing that consistent power to pumping stations is critical for maintaining the city’s water security.