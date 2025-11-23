World

Khalistan leader says Babri Masjid will be rebuilt after Khalistan’s liberation

By Agencies

WASHINGTON: Khalistan movement leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun has said that the rising Hindutva narrative has become a severe threat to minorities across India.

Citing a video message released by Sikhs for Justice, Pannun said that Narendra Modi has turned the centuries-old Babri Masjid’s demolition into a political festival rooted in anti-Muslim hatred.

He appealed to Muslims in India to unite against Modi’s oppressive rule, declaring that after the liberation of Khalistan, the Babri Masjid would be rebuilt at the site where the Ram Mandir currently stands.

Addressing Muslims directly in his video statement, Pannun said that on November 25, “terrorist Modi is raising the flag of extremist Hindutva inside the Ram Mandir.” He vowed that Khalistan would be established after freeing Punjab from Indian occupation and that the Babri Masjid would be reconstructed at its original location.

He urged Muslims to foil Modi’s plan to raise the Hindutva flag at the Ram Mandir and called upon them to form a massive human chain on November 25 to reclaim Ayodhya. “If Muslims want to survive in India, they must be prepared to offer sacrifices to defend their faith and history,” he said.

Pannun added that history cannot be changed either through bulldozers or by Hindutva mobs. He said the Ram Mandir itself emerged through the ideological terrorism of the BJP and RSS following the demolition of the Babri Masjid. The growing atmosphere of hatred, extremism and minority persecution in India, he stressed, is a direct reflection of Modi’s bigoted mindset.

