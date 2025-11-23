Karachi lawyers protest 27th Amendment, warn SC’s authority at stake

- KBA stages demonstration at SHC against creation of Federal Constitutional Court
- Lawyers vow to keep pressure on government until amendment’s implications are addressed
KARACHI: Lawyers of the Karachi Bar Association (KBA) on Saturday staged a protest at the Sindh High Court (SHC) against the recently enacted 27th Constitutional Amendment, which has sparked widespread criticism from the legal fraternity for its potential to undermine the Supreme Court and elevate the newly formed Federal Constitutional Court (FCC).
The controversial amendment, passed by Parliament on November 13 amid vocal opposition, led to the establishment of the FCC and has been described by some legal experts as an attempt to dethrone the Supreme Court (SC) as the country’s apex judicial forum.
Former and sitting judges, including Athar Minallah and Mansoor Ali Shah—then senior puisne judge—resigned shortly after the amendment, citing serious reservations about its implications.
KBA lawyers gathered outside the SHC, chanting slogans against the amendment before entering the court premises. Visuals showed a brief scuffle with police personnel, who later stepped back, allowing the protest to proceed. Reports indicated minor injuries to some police officials during the altercation.
SHC Bar Secretary called convention in SHC bar room to protest 27th Amdmt. President Sarfraz Metlo cancelled it. Then SHC Registrar issued notification barring convention from being held. When lawyers collected in bar room anyway, electricity disconnected. So they held it outside pic.twitter.com/ReJ0R95uP0
— Salahuddin Ahmed (@SalAhmedPK) November 22, 2025
The demonstrators then moved into the Sindh High Court Bar Association hall, continuing their protest with slogans against the amendment and the government. The demonstration later shifted outside the barroom after the electricity supply was switched off.
The protest follows a series of strikes by the KBA in response to the amendment.
Last week, a full-day strike was observed in the subordinate judiciary to show solidarity with retired judges.
A similar strike was held on Monday, during which litigants were barred from entering City Courts and proceedings were adjourned. From Tuesday through Saturday, the KBA had announced “token strikes from 11 a.m. onwards” as part of its ongoing protest campaign.
