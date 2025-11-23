Jobless nation

Pakistan, with a population of over 240 million, is currently struggling with a severe economic downturn. According to recent government and World Bank reports (2025), the unemployment rate has reached around 5.5%, while nearly 45% of Pakistanis live below the poverty line. Inflation has made life extremely difficult for ordinary citizens.

Despite being rich in natural and human resources, our country faces major challenges such as a lack of industrial growth, low foreign investment and poor governance. Thousands of educated young graduates are jobless, and many are leaving the country in search of better opportunities abroad. Rural areas, in particular, suffer from poverty due to limited access to education, healthcare and employment opportunities. Reducing unemployment and poverty is not only an economic necessity but also a moral duty. A nation cannot progress when its people are hungry, jobless and hopeless. It is time for the government, the private sector and citizens to work hand in hand to build a prosperous and self-reliant Pakistan.

FATIMA ABDUL MAJEED

TURBAT