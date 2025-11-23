JI emir says Kashmir, Palestine are non-negotiable red lines

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman said on Sunday that Kashmir and Palestine remain non-negotiable red lines for his party, underscoring his call for an independent foreign policy free from external influence.

Speaking at the final day of the party’s “Badal Do Nizam” public gathering at Minar-e-Pakistan, the JI emir declared that his party will not field any candidates until the schedule for national elections is announced. He criticised political parties for lacking discipline and emphasised that JI operates under a strict internal system.

Hafiz Naeemur Rehman criticised past policies aimed at appeasing foreign powers, particularly the United States, and called for Pakistan’s leaders to support the Kashmiri and Palestinian causes in unity with the public. He stressed that millions have sacrificed their lives for Kashmir and that a free Palestinian state is the only just solution for the region.

The JI chief also addressed domestic issues, highlighting the absence of local government elections in Punjab since 2015 and the exploitation of women under the current inheritance system. He called out the capitalist and feudal structures that, he said, enrich landlords and elites while pushing the poor further into deprivation.

Hafiz Naeemur Rehman urged youth to participate in reform movements and pledged that JI would guide and empower them to build an Islamic welfare state. He said the party’s mission includes ensuring farmers receive fair returns on their labour and advocating for equitable social and economic policies.