Iran signals growing concerns over threats to Khamenei

Iran’s intelligence ministry has issued a warning about what it describes as ongoing attempts by foreign adversaries, including the United States and Israel, to target supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and undermine the Islamic republic.

According to a report by the ISNA news agency, intelligence minister Esmail Khatib said that “the enemy seeks to target the supreme leader, sometimes with assassination attempts, sometimes with hostile attacks.” He did not indicate whether his remarks referred to a recent incident, although Iranian officials frequently claim foreign involvement in plots against the state. Direct references to threats against Khamenei’s life had been uncommon before the 12-day Iran-Israel war in June.

Khatib added that those who support such efforts, “knowingly or unknowingly, are infiltrating agents of the enemy,” specifically pointing to Israel and the United States.

During the conflict earlier this year, Israel carried out strikes on senior Iranian military figures, nuclear scientists, strategic sites and residential areas. The United States later joined the campaign by targeting key nuclear facilities.

Media reports at the time suggested that US President Donald Trump had vetoed an Israeli proposal to kill Khamenei, fearing it would trigger a broader regional escalation. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu dismissed the account but remarked that such an action would “end the conflict.” Trump publicly described Khamenei as a “very easy target” but said the US would not eliminate him “at least not for now.” He later claimed on Truth Social that he had saved the Iranian leader from “a very ugly and ignominious death.”

Khamenei, now 86, has served as Iran’s supreme leader since 1989 and maintains ultimate authority over all state affairs. Earlier this month, President Masoud Pezeshkian said he feared for Khamenei’s safety during the June war and worried that internal institutions might clash if the leader were harmed.

In July, Khamenei accused Israel of trying to weaken Iran through its wartime attacks, arguing that its goal was to fuel unrest and push people into the streets to topple the system.

A ceasefire between Iran and Israel has been in effect since June 24, though both Israel and the United States have warned that renewed strikes remain possible if Tehran resumes its nuclear programme.