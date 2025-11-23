FIA offloads Saudi-bound traveller over fake driving licence at Karachi Airport

KARACHI: Immigration authorities at Jinnah International Airport offloaded a Saudi Arabia bound passenger on Thursday after Federal Investigation Agency officials determined that his Heavy Transport Vehicle driving licence was fake.

FIA spokespersons said Muhammad Asif was set to travel for employment as a truck driver when immigration checks raised suspicion about the authenticity of the HTV permit he presented. The licence, claimed to have been issued by the Clifton licensing branch, was verified as forged during scrutiny.

Officials said the passenger admitted he had obtained the document through an agent for 127,000 rupees and conceded he had never visited the Clifton branch. FIA investigators said the agent had prepared and supplied the counterfeit licence.

Asif was handed over to the Anti Human Trafficking Circle for further legal proceedings.

The development follows heightened enforcement at Karachi Airport. Earlier this week, Pakistan Customs intercepted two women attempting to smuggle more than three kilograms of gold ornaments and 11,619 dollars in foreign currency. Customs officials said both were detained after profiling and baggage checks revealed the concealed valuables.