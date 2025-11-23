FG/Din march into SQ Seagold Polo Cup final; SQS/Newage seal subsidiary slot

LAHORE: The Lahore Polo Club hosted another captivating day of high-stakes action as the SQ Seagold Gold Polo Cup 2025 entered its fourth day, confirming two major finalists in dramatic fashion. FG/Din sealed their place in the main final after a thrilling contest, while SQ Seagold/Newage Cables powered into the subsidiary final with a commanding victory.

A lively turnout of families, spectators, and polo enthusiasts added to the atmosphere at the historic Lahore Polo Club grounds. Distinguished guests, including SQ Seagold Director Shiraz Qureshi, Executive Committee members, and Club Secretary Major Amjad, were also present to witness the intense competition.

The opening match delivered exceptional excitement as FG/Din edged Diamond Paints/Din 7–6 in a heart-stopping encounter that remained fiercely contested right until the final chukker. Hamza Mawaz Khan showcased his world-class form, delivering six brilliantly crafted goals, while Mian Abbas Mukhtar added the seventh to secure the win.

Diamond Paints/Din fought valiantly, led by the outstanding Raja Jalal Arsalan, who scored four times, with Mir Huzaifa Ahmed contributing two goals. Despite their spirited efforts, FG/Din maintained discipline in the closing stages to clinch their place in the title showdown.

The second match proved far more one-sided as SQ Seagold/Newage Cables stormed to an emphatic 8–1 victory over Sula Polo. Senior polo maestro Saqib Khan Khakwani delivered a magnificent performance, firing in six goals with trademark precision, while Shiraz Qureshi added two more to complete the commanding win. Sula Polo’s only response came through Raja Sami, whose effort could not shift the match’s momentum.

With these results, Sunday promises to bring exciting fixtures at the Lahore Polo Club. FG/Din will meet Master Paints in what is expected to be a thrilling final, while SQ Seagold/Newage Cables will face HK Polo in the much-anticipated subsidiary final.