Exploited faith

JIHAD carries deep moral meaning — inner reform, social justice and, in rare cases, defence. Yet, it is often exploited. Political actors and opportunists wrap worldly aims in sacred language, and misguide vulnerable, desperate, innocent and ignorant people. Many people join violent outfits out of desperation. Poverty, humiliation, illness and isolation make the promise of relief in the hereafter tempting. Recruiters offer a simple bargain: take up arms, end suffering, and a sacred reward awaits. For someone crushed by life’s pressures, it feels like escape, not duty. Defending others is a noble act, but fleeing hardship under holy language is manipulation. Worse, some movements are created for political purposes. Temporary fronts are used to mobilise support through sincere and well-meaning recruits who are later discarded or even labelled terrorists once their purpose is served, leaving behind ruined lives. The solution lies in three simple steps: teach, include and scrutinise. The first one means to explain sacred terms and moral reasoning, not slogans. The second one refers to providing economic opportunities, mental health and civic support. Finally, the last one means to expose all sorts of manipulative rhetoric, and enforce laws based on actions, not words.

IMRAN RAFI

KARACHI