Drama Case No. 9 removes key courtroom exchange about Justice Mansoor Ali Shah from its YouTube upload

Case No. 9, the acclaimed Geo Entertainment drama featuring Saba Qamar, Aaminah Sheikh and Faysal Quraishi, has stirred debate after a scene referencing the 26th Constitutional Amendment and Justice Mansoor Ali Shah was removed from the YouTube version of Episode 17. The full scene aired on television and was initially available online before being edited out.

The omitted line was delivered by Sheikh’s character, Beenish, who represents Qamar’s character Seher in court. When Quraishi’s character makes derogatory remarks about Seher’s marital status and questions her character, Beenish responds with a forceful argument, citing judgments by Justice Ayesha Malik and Justice Shah.

While referring to Justice Shah’s work, she says, “Had the 26th Constitutional Amendment not been passed, blocking his way, he would have been our country’s chief justice.” The opposing lawyer counters with a quote from Ghalib and notes that parliament passed the amendment as the nation’s supreme authority.

Viewers who watched the episode live, including members of the Images team, confirmed the scene was aired as part of the broadcast. By the next morning, however, the uploaded YouTube version no longer included the exchange. Writer and journalist Shahzeb Khanzada later posted the unedited clip on X.

The 26th Amendment, passed in October 2024, removed the Supreme Court’s suo motu powers, limited the chief justice’s term to three years and gave the prime minister the authority to select the next chief justice from the three most senior judges. Previously, the role automatically went to the senior-most judge. The amendment drew criticism from legal circles and the PTI, who argued it prevented Justice Shah, then the senior-most judge, from becoming chief justice. Justice Shah resigned from the Supreme Court last week following the passage of the 27th Amendment.

Case No. 9 has received widespread praise for its unflinching depiction of the challenges faced by rape survivors in Pakistan’s legal system. The latest episode was particularly noted for highlighting important judicial commentary from Justice Malik and Justice Shah, including Justice Malik’s stance that a woman’s past relationships have no relevance in determining her character or in cases of sexual violence.