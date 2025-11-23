Dar praises PFOWA’s humanitarian work, pledges continued support

ISLAMABAD: Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar on Sunday reaffirmed the government’s commitment to women’s empowerment and social welfare during the inaugural ceremony of the Annual Charity Bazaar 2025, organised by the Pakistan Foreign Office Women’s Association (PFOWA).

Dar, accompanied by Foreign Secretary Amna Baloch, toured the international stalls and praised the event as a platform that promotes humanitarian engagement and cross-cultural cooperation.

He said PFOWA’s work reflects the values of service and generosity, extending support not only to the families of the Foreign Service but also to vulnerable communities nationwide.

Highlighting the association’s achievements, the minister cited PFOWA’s active role during recent floods, including contributions to the National Disaster Management Authority, the Prime Minister’s Relief Fund, and support for hospitals such as PIMS and Polyclinic. He also noted the organisation’s ongoing initiatives in education, health, and broader social welfare programs.

Dar described the event as a symbol of solidarity and friendship with Pakistan’s international partners and said it underscores the government’s focus on integrating women into development and humanitarian efforts. “Our faith teaches the virtue of giving, and PFOWA exemplifies this principle in action,” he said, calling on citizens to continue supporting such initiatives.

The minister concluded by lauding PFOWA’s decades-long contributions to social development, saying the organisation not only provides immediate relief in crises but also strengthens long-term opportunities for underprivileged communities, particularly women and children.