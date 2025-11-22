Tarar, D-8 SG discuss enhanced media collaboration, tackling fake news

BAKU: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar, in a meeting with D-8 Secretary General Ambassador Isiaka Abdulqadir Imam, discussed enhancing collaboration in the media sector, countering fake news, and addressing key global issues among D-8 countries.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister described fake news as one of the biggest global challenges. He stressed the need for an effective strategy on social media platforms and underscored that a robust fact-checking system is essential to counter misinformation.

The strength of the collective narrative of D-8 nations hinges on curbing the spread of fake news. The minister stressed that member states must adopt a unified media strategy to effectively counter misinformation and safeguard regional discourse.

The meeting focused on in-depth discussions to advance cultural ties among member states.The minister emphasized that fostering cultural cooperation is key to strengthening harmony across the region and enhancing its global image. He added that collaboration in culture, communication, and technology offers a vital pathway to bringing the people of D-8 member states closer together.

The Minister lauded the D-8 Secretary General for his pivotal role in advancing global economic growth and fostering regional peace. He noted that the Secretary General’s leadership and wealth of experience will remain instrumental in steering the organization toward its objectives.

D-8 Secretary General Ambassador Isiaka Abdulqadir Imam emphasized that the success of member states hinges on their ability to support each other’s development. He underscored the importance of sharing media experiences and organizing joint trainings and workshops, while calling for deeper cooperation within the D-8 framework to strengthen a unified and positive global narrative.