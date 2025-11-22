Seven killed as ‘terrorists’ target Aman Lashkar office in Bannu

Two also injured in attack, FIR registered under Sections 302, 324, 148, and 149 of PPC with three suspects named

Victims’ family cites a feud, but police point to terrorist involvement

BANNU/PESHAWAR: Seven people were killed and two others injured in a deadly attack on a government-backed Aman Lashkar committee office in Bannu district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Friday, police said.

The assault, claimed by state authorities to be carried out by the Fitna al-Khawarij, has sparked widespread condemnation and renewed calls to protect local peace committees engaged in countering militancy.

Police confirmed that unidentified gunmen targeted the office of Aman Lashkar commander Qari Jalil, resulting in multiple casualties and panic in the area. The deceased have been identified as Osama, Sufyan, Muhammad Niaz, Muhammad Sufyan, Wali, Noman, and Master. Their bodies were shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital. Two injured victims, Kamran and Muhammad, are receiving medical treatment at the same facility.

Authorities said the motive remains under investigation, though the victims’ family suggested the attack may stem from a family feud. Police, however, indicated that this claim may have been made to prevent potential retaliatory attacks.

An FIR has been registered at Havaid police station under Sections 302 (intentional murder), 324 (attempted murder), 148 (rioting armed with deadly weapon), and 149 (unlawful assembly) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

The complaint states that three suspects, accompanied by other armed men and led by a terrorist commander, barged into the victims’ guesthouse and opened fire before fleeing. According to the complainant, Abdullah, there was pre-existing enmity over a murder-related dispute.

Peace committees, or village defence committees, were established in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to assist the law enforcement agencies in protecting local communities from terrorism. These committees often include former militants, sometimes referred to as “good Taliban,” and have been targeted by terrorists in the past.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif strongly condemned the attack, describing it as “cowardly” and aimed at sabotaging peace efforts. In a statement carried by state-run APP, he expressed grief over the loss of life, prayed for the departed, and urged authorities to hold the perpetrators accountable.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi also denounced the attack, calling it “a nefarious attempt to undermine peace and stability” and emphasizing that such acts by Fitna al-Khawarij cannot weaken the morale of the people. Both leaders reiterated that the state and nation remain united against anti-state elements.