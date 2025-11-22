Rift emerges in AJK cabinet as PPP ministers object to portfolio allocation

MUZAFFARABAD: The newly installed Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) government is already grappling with internal tensions as several Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) ministers have voiced objections over the distribution of portfolios.

According to media reports, multiple ministers have raised concerns about the departments assigned to them, with some declining to assume charge until their grievances are addressed.

Party insiders say a group of PPP lawmakers is particularly displeased that key ministries were handed to what they term “specific groups,” fuelling apprehensions of a widening political fault line within the ruling coalition.

The mounting unrest has prompted the PPP leadership to intervene. A coordination committee, led by senior figures including Chaudhry Riaz, has begun reaching out to unhappy cabinet members in an effort to calm the situation.

Ministers who feel overlooked argue that departments were allotted “without consultation,” calling the move unacceptable. They are urging the leadership to revisit the entire process to ensure transparency and equitable distribution of responsibilities.

Sources within the party say the central leadership has assured disgruntled members that their concerns will be resolved. However, the ongoing internal discussions could slow down the cabinet’s ability to begin functioning at full capacity.