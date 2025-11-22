PM underscores significance of railway system as ‘backbone’ of economy

PM Shehbaz directs hiring of global-standard experts, particularly for projects tied to regional connectivity

Emphasizes adopting a public–private partnership model for governing railway’s land, assets

Meeting informed operations of Islamabad–Tehran–Istanbul train expected to begin soon

Preliminary groundwork underway on Kazakhstan–Uzbekistan–Afghanistan–Pakistan rail corridor project: Briefing

Premier briefed on digital shift of 56 trains, 54 stations with provision of free wi-fi at major stations

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday underscored the pivotal role of a modern, efficient railway system in driving national economic growth and strengthening regional connectivity, calling it the “backbone of any country’s economy and communication network,” state media reported.

Chairing an important meeting on Pakistan Railways at the PM House, the prime minister directed that legal and economic experts of international calibre be hired, particularly for projects tied to regional connectivity and upcoming international train links. He also emphasised adopting a public–private partnership model for the management of railway land and property.

The prime minister commended the measures taken so far for reviving the rail system and appreciated Minister for Railways Hanif Abbasi and his team for their efforts in the restoration and upgrade of Pakistan Railways.

وزیراعظم محمد شہباز شریف کی زیر صدارت پاکستان ریلویز کے امور پر اہم اجلاس وزیراعظم کی پاکستان ریلوے کی بحالی اور اپ گریڈیشن کے حوالے سے وزیر ریلوے حنیف عباسی اور ان کی ٹیم کی ستائش اجلاس کو پاکستان ریلویز کی بہتری کے حوالے سے اٹھائے جا رہے اقدامات پر بریفنگ میں بتایا گیا کہ… pic.twitter.com/Oatm1oZmf1 — Government of Pakistan (@GovtofPakistan) November 22, 2025

The meeting was attended by Minister for Railways Hanif Abbasi, Minister for Economic Affairs Ahad Khan Cheema and senior government officials, the PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

During the briefing, officials informed the meeting that seven digital portals under the ‘Rabta’ initiative were now operational, enabling digitisation across the system. As many as 56 trains had been shifted onto the platform, and 54 railway stations had been digitised.

“Free wi-fi service had been provided at Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi, and Faisalabad stations, while an additional 48 stations would receive the facility by December 31 this year. An online freight booking system had also been launched, while a pilot project for a digital weighing bridge had begun at Karachi City Railway Station, with expansion planned for Pipri, Karachi Cantonment, Port Qasim, Lahore and Rawalpindi stations.”

وزیراعظم محمد شہباز شریف کی زیر صدارت پاکستان ریلویز کے امور پر اہم اجلاس اجلاس کو بتایا گیا کہ پاکستان ریلوے کی ڈیجیٹائزیشن کے حوالے سے “رابطہ” کے 7 ڈیجیٹل پورٹلز کام کر رہے ہیں۔ فریٹ آن لائین بکنگ سسٹم متعارف کیا گیا ہے۔ راولپنڈی ریلوے اسٹیشن میں مصنوعی ذہانت سے کام کرنے والے… pic.twitter.com/5sYcdz3VA2 — Government of Pakistan (@GovtofPakistan) November 22, 2025

At the Rawalpindi station, 148 AI-powered surveillance cameras had been installed, and ATM machines of various banks were being placed at major stations. Cleanliness services had been outsourced, and improved waiting areas had been established for passengers. Information desks had also been set up across stations for public facilitation.

To improve the quality of food and beverages at stations, food authorities from all four provinces had been granted oversight access.

The forum was told that four trains had already been outsourced, while tenders for outsourcing eleven more trains had been floated — a move expected to generate an additional Rs8.5 billion. Furthermore, 40 luggage and brake vans had been outsourced, projected to earn Rs820 million in extra revenue. Outsourcing of two cargo express trains was also underway and anticipated to add Rs6.3 billion in revenue.

Work was also progressing on outsourcing railway hospitals in Lahore, Karachi, Multan, Peshawar, Quetta and Sukkur. Railway schools, colleges, rest houses and dry ports in Lahore, Islamabad and Azakhail were also in the outsourcing pipeline.

Islamabad : Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif chairs a meeting on the matters related to Pakistan Railways. pic.twitter.com/irXfKpKuh4 — Government of Pakistan (@GovtofPakistan) November 22, 2025

A total of 155 railway stations had been shifted to solar power.

The meeting further learned that Railway Constructions Pakistan Limited, Pakistan Railway Freight Transportation Company, and Pakistan Railway Advisory & Consultancy Services had been closed down.

The participants were informed that a plan was under preparation for the up-gradation of the Karachi–Kotri section of Main Line-1-K and Main Line-3.

Officials briefed that work with the Sindh government on the Thar Rail Connectivity project would move forward, while operations of the Islamabad–Tehran–Istanbul train were expected to begin soon. Preliminary groundwork was also under way on the Kazakhstan–Uzbekistan–Afghanistan–Pakistan rail corridor project.