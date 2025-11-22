Pakistan, Germany and EU partners strengthen ties at Indo-Pacific Ministerial Forum

DPM Dar meets German counterpart Johann Wadephul, lauds 114m euros aid committed for 2025-26

Two leaders discuss cooperation in defence, economy, trade, investment, education, and climate sectors

Dar also holds meetings with FMs of Slovenia, Netherlands, Cyprus, Denmark, and Philippines

Engagements with Netherlands, Cyprus focus on expanding economic and regional collaboration

BRUSSELS: Pakistan and Germany on Friday reaffirmed their commitment to deepen cooperation across defence, political, economic, trade, investment, and educational sectors during a meeting between Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar and German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul on the sidelines of the fourth EU Indo-Pacific Ministerial Forum in Brussels. The discussions highlighted both countries’ shared interest in sustainable development, climate action, and strengthened bilateral ties.

According to a Foreign Office statement, FM Dar welcomed Germany’s commitment of 114 million euros for 2025-26, aimed at supporting climate and energy transition, sustainable economic development, vocational training, and social protection in Pakistan.

Deputy Prime Minister / Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar @MIshaqDar50 met German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul @AussenMinDE on 20 November 2025 on the sidelines of the 4th EU Indo-Pacific Ministerial Forum in Brussels. Both Ministers expressed satisfaction with the… pic.twitter.com/ZwWIcEk06P — Ministry of Foreign Affairs – Pakistan (@ForeignOfficePk) November 21, 2025

He also invited the German leadership to visit Pakistan, while both sides expressed satisfaction with the positive trajectory of Pakistan-Germany relations and agreed to maintain close dialogue to promote mutual understanding and collaboration in areas of shared interest.

On the sidelines of the Forum, FM Dar also held meetings with foreign ministers of Slovenia, Netherlands, Cyprus, Denmark, the Philippines, Singapore, Brunei, Poland, Cambodia, and Japan to discuss bilateral, regional, and global matters.

Deputy Prime Minister / Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar @MIshaqDar50 met today with Danish Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen @larsloekke on sidelines of 4th EU Indo-Pacific Ministerial Forum in Brussels. Appreciating the positive trajectory of Pak-Denmark… pic.twitter.com/VkokxY4RMF — Ministry of Foreign Affairs – Pakistan (@ForeignOfficePk) November 21, 2025

During his meeting with Slovenia’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Tanja Fajon, Dar exchanged views on the full spectrum of bilateral relations and regional developments. Both countries signed an MoU establishing a mechanism for Bilateral Political Consultations, with Dar inviting Minister Fajon to Islamabad for the inaugural round of consultations and encouraging Slovenia’s participation in the Pak-EU Business Forum scheduled for April 2026.

In his discussion with Danish Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen, Dar appreciated the positive trajectory of Pak-Denmark relations and explored opportunities to enhance cooperation in economy, investment, trade, green energy, and people-to-people exchanges. Both sides agreed to maintain close contact at multilateral fora, particularly as non-permanent members of the UN Security Council for 2025-26.

Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister @MIshaqDar50 with the Foreign Ministers of Singapore, Slovenia, Brunei, Denmark, Poland, Cambodia, and Japan (Vice FM) at a gala dinner hosted by EU High Representative & Vice President @kajakallas on the sidelines of the 4th EU Indo‑Pacific… pic.twitter.com/GVytxAFe6j — Ministry of Foreign Affairs – Pakistan (@ForeignOfficePk) November 20, 2025

The meetings with Foreign Minister of Cyprus Constantinos Kombos and Netherlands’ David van Weel focused on strengthening bilateral cooperation in diverse fields, with both sides agreeing to sustain regular contact to further mutual interests.

Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar @MIshaqDar50, met with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Netherlands, David van Weel @ministerBZ, today on the sidelines of 4th EU Indo-Pacific Ministerial Forum being held from 20-21 November 2025 in… pic.twitter.com/2A5y6lLq8n — Ministry of Foreign Affairs – Pakistan (@ForeignOfficePk) November 21, 2025

Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar @MIshaqDar50, met with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Cyprus, Constantinos Kombos @ckombos, today on the sidelines of 4th EU Indo-Pacific Ministerial Forum being held from 20-21 November 2025… pic.twitter.com/1XKurXBKPD — Ministry of Foreign Affairs – Pakistan (@ForeignOfficePk) November 21, 2025

Additionally, FM Dar met with Secretary of Foreign Affairs of the Philippines Ma. Theresa P. Lazaro, reviewing the full spectrum of bilateral relations and exploring new avenues of cooperation.

Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar @MIshaqDar50 met with the Secretary of Foreign Affairs of the Philippines, Ma. Theresa P. Lazaro @SecLazaro, on 21 November 2025 on the sidelines of 4th EU Indo-Pacific Ministerial Forum being held from 20-21… pic.twitter.com/xZHGTetNx1 — Ministry of Foreign Affairs – Pakistan (@ForeignOfficePk) November 21, 2025

Both nations expressed satisfaction with their ongoing collaboration at the UN and other multilateral platforms, reaffirming their commitment to stay closely connected.