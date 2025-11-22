NATIONAL

Pakistan, Germany and EU partners strengthen ties at Indo-Pacific Ministerial Forum

By Staff Report
  • DPM Dar meets German counterpart Johann Wadephul, lauds 114m euros aid committed for 2025-26
  • Two leaders discuss cooperation in defence, economy, trade, investment, education, and climate sectors
  • Dar also holds meetings with FMs of Slovenia, Netherlands, Cyprus, Denmark, and Philippines
  • Engagements with Netherlands, Cyprus focus on expanding economic and regional collaboration

BRUSSELS: Pakistan and Germany on Friday reaffirmed their commitment to deepen cooperation across defence, political, economic, trade, investment, and educational sectors during a meeting between Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar and German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul on the sidelines of the fourth EU Indo-Pacific Ministerial Forum in Brussels. The discussions highlighted both countries’ shared interest in sustainable development, climate action, and strengthened bilateral ties.

According to a Foreign Office statement, FM Dar welcomed Germany’s commitment of 114 million euros for 2025-26, aimed at supporting climate and energy transition, sustainable economic development, vocational training, and social protection in Pakistan.

He also invited the German leadership to visit Pakistan, while both sides expressed satisfaction with the positive trajectory of Pakistan-Germany relations and agreed to maintain close dialogue to promote mutual understanding and collaboration in areas of shared interest.

On the sidelines of the Forum, FM Dar also held meetings with foreign ministers of Slovenia, Netherlands, Cyprus, Denmark, the Philippines, Singapore, Brunei, Poland, Cambodia, and Japan to discuss bilateral, regional, and global matters.

During his meeting with Slovenia’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Tanja Fajon, Dar exchanged views on the full spectrum of bilateral relations and regional developments. Both countries signed an MoU establishing a mechanism for Bilateral Political Consultations, with Dar inviting Minister Fajon to Islamabad for the inaugural round of consultations and encouraging Slovenia’s participation in the Pak-EU Business Forum scheduled for April 2026.

In his discussion with Danish Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen, Dar appreciated the positive trajectory of Pak-Denmark relations and explored opportunities to enhance cooperation in economy, investment, trade, green energy, and people-to-people exchanges. Both sides agreed to maintain close contact at multilateral fora, particularly as non-permanent members of the UN Security Council for 2025-26.

The meetings with Foreign Minister of Cyprus Constantinos Kombos and Netherlands’ David van Weel focused on strengthening bilateral cooperation in diverse fields, with both sides agreeing to sustain regular contact to further mutual interests.

Additionally, FM Dar met with Secretary of Foreign Affairs of the Philippines Ma. Theresa P. Lazaro, reviewing the full spectrum of bilateral relations and exploring new avenues of cooperation.

Both nations expressed satisfaction with their ongoing collaboration at the UN and other multilateral platforms, reaffirming their commitment to stay closely connected.

Previous article
CJ Aminuddin calls FCC ‘an enduring symbol of justice for generations to come’
Next article
Seven killed as ‘terrorists’ target Aman Lashkar office in Bannu
