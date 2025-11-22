Pakistan, EU vow closer trade, investment and maritime cooperation as Dar wraps up visit

7th Strategic Dialogue reviews full spectrum of Pakistan-EU ties, highlights GSP+ scheme as key driver for growth, exports and jobs

FM Dar reaffirms Pakistan adherence to international conventions under GSP+, stressing maritime security, connectivity and resilience

Dialogue aims to expand cooperation on climate, technology, and sustainable development

Bilateral discussions with Italy, Singapore, Bangladesh, Somalia focus on stability and collaboration

ISLAMABAD/BRUSSELS: Pakistan and the European Union (EU) on Saturday reaffirmed the importance of deepening trade and investment ties, including through the EU’s GSP+ scheme, describing it as a key driver of sustainable growth, export diversification, job creation, and mutually beneficial economic opportunities, according to a Foreign Office (FO) statement.

The announcement came as the 7th Strategic Dialogue between Pakistan and the EU was held in Brussels, co-chaired by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar and EU chief diplomat Kaja Kallas.

Pakistan enjoys, under the GSP+ status, duty-free or minimal-duty access for its exports to Europe, incentivizing sustainable development and good governance.

The FO statement said the dialogue provided a comprehensive review of the full spectrum of Pakistan-EU relations, building on recent high-level engagements and institutional interactions. Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to a broad-based, multidimensional, and forward-looking partnership anchored in shared values, the UN Charter, multilateralism, and principles of mutual respect and cooperation.

Pakistan and the European Union convened the 7th Strategic Dialogue co-chaired by Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar @MIshaqDar50 and the EU High Representative/Vice President @kajakallas in Brussels. The meeting provided a comprehensive review of… pic.twitter.com/ExJrF6OX08 — Ministry of Foreign Affairs – Pakistan (@ForeignOfficePk) November 22, 2025

“The dialogue also offered an opportunity to exchange views on regional and global developments, including South Asia, Afghanistan, the Middle East, and broader geopolitical trends,” the FO said, adding that both parties emphasized coordinated approaches to peace, stability, sustainable development, and global challenges such as climate change and connectivity.

Pakistan and the EU also agreed to strengthen cooperation under the Strategic Engagement Plan, advance ongoing dialogues, and explore concrete avenues to expand collaboration in the coming years, the FO said.

FM Dar later returned to Pakistan after concluding his visit, during which he held substantive discussions on peace, security, maritime safety, economic partnerships, and global sustainability initiatives, along with bilateral meetings with several counterparts and world leaders.

The GSP+ scheme requires implementing 27 international conventions on human rights, labor rights, good governance, and environmental protection, while offering zero import duties on two-thirds of a developing country’s exports. EU Ambassador to Pakistan Raimundas Karoblis earlier this week urged Pakistan to fulfill its commitments under the scheme ahead of a review.

The Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar @MIshaqDar50, concluded a successful visit to Brussels and has departed for Pakistan following a series of high-level engagements, including the Pakistan-EU Strategic Dialogue and the EU Indo-Pacific… pic.twitter.com/l7T6NOo7oA — Ministry of Foreign Affairs – Pakistan (@ForeignOfficePk) November 22, 2025

Maritime Security Focus

M Dar also highlighted critical maritime security, describing today’s maritime threats as “both multidimensional and transnational.” He noted threats ranging from piracy, terrorism, and trafficking of arms and narcotics to cyber vulnerabilities in port infrastructure, marine pollution, and climate-induced risks to coastal zones.

Statement by the Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister on Critical Maritime Infrastructure and Connectivity/Development 🔗⬇️https://t.co/Ru9qhcJc1n pic.twitter.com/FLxNgpnwT4 — Ministry of Foreign Affairs – Pakistan (@ForeignOfficePk) November 22, 2025

Describing Pakistan as a littoral state with strategic access to key international sea lanes and the Arabian Sea, he called the region Pakistan’s “fifth neighbour,” emphasizing the Arabian Sea’s centrality to national security, connectivity, economic resilience, and food and energy security. He said ports from Karachi to Gwadar were vital gateways linking landlocked Central Asia to the global trading system and stressed that maritime security and economic development are mutually reinforcing.

Dar underlined the need for stronger cooperation in the maritime domain, enhanced awareness, information sharing, and early warning mechanisms. He called for secure, resilient, and sustainable oceans built on trust, transparency, and adherence to international law. “Maritime disputes must be resolved peacefully in line with international law,” he said. He added that connectivity must be combined with resilience, diversification, and best practices to prevent regional disruptions from cascading globally.

He said Pakistan had strengthened its Joint Maritime Information Coordination Centre, integrating satellite-based monitoring and AI-enabled vessel tracking with SUPARCO support. Dar expressed hope for enhanced cooperation with partners on technology transfer, regulatory exchanges, and capacity-building to protect critical maritime infrastructure, stressing the vision of oceans as zones of peace, prosperity, and shared progress.

Bilateral Interactions on the Sidelines

On the sidelines of the 4th EU Indo-Pacific Ministerial Forum, FM Dar held discussions with Italy’s Ambassador Andrea Orizio, Singapore’s Foreign Minister Dr. Vivian Balakrishnan, Bangladesh’s Ambassador Khandker Masudul Alam, and Somalia’s Foreign Minister Abdusalam Abdi Ali.

The Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar @MIshaqDar50, held a constructive exchange with the Foreign Minister of Somalia, Abdusalam Abdi Ali @AbdisalamDhaay, on the margins of the 4th EU Indo-Pacific Ministerial Forum #EUIPMF in Brussels, reaffirming… pic.twitter.com/LQy0J2gEW4 — Ministry of Foreign Affairs – Pakistan (@ForeignOfficePk) November 22, 2025



The meetings focused on strengthening Pakistan’s bilateral ties, economic engagement, and regional stability, while promoting dialogue and shared views on international and regional matters.