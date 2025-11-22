Jashwa Amjad, Abdul Rauf take lead after second round of Vice Admiral H.M.S. Chaudhry Golf Cup

LAHORE: The 11th Vice Admiral H.M.S. Chaudhry Amateur Golf Cup entered a decisive phase on Saturday as the second-round results in both the amateur and senior amateur categories produced intense competition and shifting leaderboards at the Defence Raya Golf & Country Club, Lahore.

The prestigious four-day championship will conclude on Sunday (November 23, 2025) at the same venue.

Amateur Category: Jashwa Amjad leads net standings after consistency pays off

In the amateur lineup, Jashwa Amjad (RGC) displayed admirable consistency across both rounds, returning a gross total of 150 and an impressive net aggregate of 140, putting him atop the standings after the second round. His dependable approach play and controlled scoring on the outward nine allowed him to stay ahead of counterparts who produced flashes of brilliance but struggled to maintain rhythm.

Close on his heels is Hussain Hamid (RP), who carded a total gross of 147 and a net total of 140, matching Amjad in net but placed behind due to tie-breaking criteria. With his sharp iron shots and stable back-nine scoring, Hussain remains a major threat entering Sunday’s final round.

Salman Gulzar (Raya) completed the day with a net tally of 142, benefiting from a steady second round in which he posted a gross 76. Syed Hassan Askari (Raya) and Khurram Khalid Khan (Raya) followed closely at 142 net, forming a cluster of contenders within striking distance of the top.

Among notable performances was Abdullah Ansar (DHA Karachi) who produced a commendable net 143, recovering from mid-round stumbles to remain in contention. Brig Asif Maqsood (RGC), Usman Akram Sahi (Raya) and several other prominent amateurs sit within a few strokes of one another, ensuring a tightly contested finish. With multiple players bunched between net scores of 140 to 148, the Amateur title remains wide open as the championship moves into its final day.

Senior Amateur Category: Abdul Rauf leads net; Ahmed Zafar Hayat claims gross advantage

In the Senior Amateur division, Abdul Rauf Ali (RP) turned in one of the most disciplined rounds of the day, posting a gross total of 151 and an outstanding net score of 137, earning him the 1st net position after two rounds. His patient course management and steady putting allowed him to climb atop the leaderboard.

Meanwhile, Ahmed Zafar Hayat (RP) delivered the standout gross performance of the round, finishing with a gross 143, securing the 1st gross position. His ability to keep bogeys off the card over long stretches proved crucial in maintaining command in the gross standings.

Air Cdre Tariq Usman (PAF Sky View) holds 2nd net with net 143, following a solid second round where his accuracy off the tee set up multiple scoring opportunities. Col Ikram-ul-Haq (Raya) follows at net 145, earning him 3rd Net after steady play across both nines.

In the gross category, Haider Malli (GYM) sits at 148, taking 3rd Gross, while a trio of experienced senior amateurs, including Umair Butt (Raya) and Brig Muhammad Masood (RGC), remain close behind, leaving the title very much in play before Sunday’s finale.

Both Amateur and Senior Amateur divisions are finely poised heading into Sunday’s final round, where narrow margins and shifting winds at Defence Raya could reshape the leaderboard. With Pakistan’s top amateurs battling for one of the nation’s most respected amateur trophies, the concluding day promises an engaging and high-pressure finish. The championship will conclude today at Defence Raya Golf & Country Club, Lahore, followed by a prize-distribution ceremony honoring the standout performers across categories.