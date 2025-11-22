NATIONAL

Initial report on Faisalabad factory blast points to absence of NoC, major safety lapses

By Staff Correspondent
PAKISTAN, KARACHI-24 : Pakistani firefighters try to extinguish a fire in a tyre factory in Karachi, Pakistan on 24 June 2016.The fire was erupted in a warehouse of a tyre factory in the Pakistani port city. (Photo by Sabir Mazhar/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

FAISALABAD: An initial investigation into the deadly blast at a chemical factory in Faisalabad has revealed that the facility was operating without a mandatory No Objection Certificate (NoC) from the federal government.

The report states that explosive materials were being stored on the premises and suggests that negligence and untrained staff likely contributed to the tragedy. It adds that a gas cylinder leak or an electrical short circuit may have triggered the ignition of the chemicals.

The Director General Industries Punjab has formed a four-member inquiry committee comprising the chief inspector of boilers, the district officer (Industries), the deputy chief inspector of boilers, and a representative of boiler engineers. The blast occurred at a chemical unit located in Malikpur.

Officials confirmed that the victims included children, women, elderly people, and factory workers. Initial findings indicate the fire was sparked by a gas leak.

The explosion was so powerful that it caused the roofs of nearby houses to collapse. Rescue 1122 initially reported that a boiler explosion had caused the building and adjoining structures to cave in. However, the service later revised its assessment, attributing the blast to a gas leak — a conclusion that was also confirmed by the Faisalabad Commissioner Raja Jahangir Anwar’s office.

Police have registered an FIR on behalf of the state, listing 20 fatalities — including 19 identified victims — and seven injured.

Previous article
APHC raises alarm over plight of detained leaders, demands their immediate release
Next article
Five IHC judges urge FCC to send judges transfer case back to SC
Staff Correspondent
Staff Correspondent

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

NATIONAL

Thousands of vehicles stranded in Karachi as transporters stage sit-in against...

KARACHI: Thousands of vehicles were stranded on the Northern Bypass on Saturday as transporters staged a sit-in protest against Pakistan Customs, blocking the key...

Five IHC judges urge FCC to send judges transfer case back to SC

APHC raises alarm over plight of detained leaders, demands their immediate release

Gold Price In Pakistan Today – 22nd November, 2025

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Facebook Instagram Twitter
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.