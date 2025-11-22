Initial report on Faisalabad factory blast points to absence of NoC, major safety lapses

FAISALABAD: An initial investigation into the deadly blast at a chemical factory in Faisalabad has revealed that the facility was operating without a mandatory No Objection Certificate (NoC) from the federal government.

The report states that explosive materials were being stored on the premises and suggests that negligence and untrained staff likely contributed to the tragedy. It adds that a gas cylinder leak or an electrical short circuit may have triggered the ignition of the chemicals.

The Director General Industries Punjab has formed a four-member inquiry committee comprising the chief inspector of boilers, the district officer (Industries), the deputy chief inspector of boilers, and a representative of boiler engineers. The blast occurred at a chemical unit located in Malikpur.

Officials confirmed that the victims included children, women, elderly people, and factory workers. Initial findings indicate the fire was sparked by a gas leak.

The explosion was so powerful that it caused the roofs of nearby houses to collapse. Rescue 1122 initially reported that a boiler explosion had caused the building and adjoining structures to cave in. However, the service later revised its assessment, attributing the blast to a gas leak — a conclusion that was also confirmed by the Faisalabad Commissioner Raja Jahangir Anwar’s office.

Police have registered an FIR on behalf of the state, listing 20 fatalities — including 19 identified victims — and seven injured.