CJ Aminuddin calls FCC ‘an enduring symbol of justice for generations to come’

Justice Khan emphasizes fairness, restraint and adherence to constitutional principles in all cases

Says FCC to nurture reasoned adjudication, institutional dignity, and public confidence

Visits IHC site for new record room; approves transfer of judicial files from Supreme Court

ISLAMABAD: Federal Constitutional Court (FCC) Chief Justice Aminuddin Khan on Friday expressed hope that the newly established court would “stand as a guardian of constitutionalism and an enduring symbol of justice for generations to come,” underscoring the institution’s vital role in Pakistan’s evolving judicial landscape.

Established under the recently enacted 27th Constitutional Amendment, the FCC aims to ease the Supreme Court’s caseload, ensure timely adjudication of constitutional matters, and reinforce the independence and credibility of the judicial system.

Speaking in a message posted on the newly launched FCC website, Justice Aminuddin described the creation of the court as “an important moment in the nation’s ongoing constitutional journey, one that reinforces our collective commitment to the rule of law and the enduring promise of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.”

He emphasized that the FCC has been entrusted with a “mandate of great significance”: to interpret the Constitution with clarity, independence, and fidelity; safeguard the fundamental rights guaranteed to the people; and ensure that the constitutional order remains a source of stability, justice, and balance across all state institutions.

“The work of this court is not only judicial—it is also a solemn trust that carries profound implications for the lives, liberties, and aspirations of Pakistan’s citizens,” he said. Justice Aminuddin noted that as the court begins its institutional life, the focus remains on building a forum characterized by integrity, impartiality, and intellectual rigor.

He added that every case brought before the FCC would be approached with “an unwavering commitment to fairness and restraint, guided solely by the Constitution and the principles of justice that lie at its heart.” He further stressed the aspiration to nurture a tradition of reasoned adjudication, institutional dignity, and public confidence—qualities he called indispensable for any constitutional court.

Reflecting on his role as the first FCC Chief Justice, Justice Aminuddin said he considered it “a privilege to contribute to the foundations of an institution whose purpose transcends individuals and moments in time.”

On Thursday, he visited the designated site for a new record room within the Islamabad High Court, accompanied by Justices Ali Baqir Najafi and Arshad Hussain Shah. During the visit, he reviewed the proposed arrangements and approved the transfer of relevant judicial files from the Supreme Court to the IHC facility. Justice Aminuddin stressed the importance of secure archiving and efficient accessibility of judicial records to support both ongoing and future proceedings.

With its establishment, the FCC is set to become a cornerstone institution for Pakistan’s constitutional governance, aiming to ensure timely, independent, and credible adjudication of fundamental legal matters.