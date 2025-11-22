APHC raises alarm over plight of detained leaders, demands their immediate release

SRINAGAR: The All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) has expressed grave concern over the continued illegal detention of Kashmiri Hurriyat leaders and activists in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir and Indian prisons, demanding their immediate release.

According to Kashmir Media Service, APHC spokesman Advocate Abdul Rashid Minhas said in a statement issued in Srinagar said that India is keeping Hurriyat leaders and activists in detention as part of a large-scale political vendetta.

He noted that the APHC chairman, Masarrat Aalam Butt, along with Shabbir Ahmad Shah, Muhammad Yasin Malik, Asiya Andrabi, Naeem Ahmad Khan, Fahmida Sofi, Naheeda Nasreen, Ayaz Mohammad Akbar, Pir Saifullah, Raja Miraj-ud-Din Kalwal, Advocate Shahid Islam, Farooq Ahmad Dar, Mushtaq-ul-Islam, Molvi Bashir Irfani, Bilal Siddiqi, Dr. Mohammad Qasim Faktoo, Dr. Abdul Hameed Fayyaz, Fayaz Hussain Jafari, and human rights activist Khurram Parvez remain imprisoned in various jails.

Minhas added that the Kashmiri detainees are being denied medical care and basic facilities. He said the BJP-led Indian government has imprisoned them under fabricated charges using draconian laws such as the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and the Public Safety Act (PSA). He said these arrests highlight India’s systematic misuse of counter-terrorism laws to target Kashmiris.

He further emphasized that Jammu and Kashmir is a globally recognized disputed territory, and the United Nations has acknowledged the right of Kashmiris to self-determination, allowing them to determine their political future through a plebiscite. Kashmiris, he said, continue to pursue this right through a peaceful struggle, which Indian oppression cannot suppress.

The APHC said India’s intransigence and unrealistic approach remain the primary obstacles to resolving the Kashmir dispute, while Pakistan continues to advocate for a peaceful resolution and provides sustained political, diplomatic, and moral support to the Kashmiri people in their just struggle—a support for which Kashmiris are deeply grateful.

The spokesman urged the international community to act to secure the release of detained Kashmiris and ensure the resolution of the Kashmir dispute in accordance with United Nations resolutions.