13 Indian proxy terrorists killed in Lakki Marwat, DI Khan IBOs: ISPR

ISLAMABAD: Security forces killed 13 Indian proxy terrorists of Fitna al-Khawarij in separate intelligence-based operations conducted in different area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), according to the military’s media wing on Friday.

In a statement the Inter-Service Public Relations (ISPR) said, “The intelligence-based operations were conducted in KP’s Lakki Marwat and Dera Ismail Khan districts on the reported presence of terrorists of Finta al-Khawarij. During the conduct of operation, our troops effectively engaged the Khwarij location, and after an intense fire exchange, ten khwarij were sent to hell.”

“Another intelligence-based operation was conducted in Dera Ismail Khan District. In the ensuing fire exchange, three Khwarij were effectively neutralised by the security forces.”

The ISPR said weapons and ammunition were recovered from the deceased “Indian-sponsored” militants, who remained actively involved in “numerous terrorist activities” and target killing of civilians.

“Sanitization operations are being conducted to eliminate any other Indian-sponsored kharji (militant) found in the area,” the ISPR said in a statement.

KP, which borders Afghanistan, has seen a surge in militancy in recent years. The TTP and other militant groups have frequently targeted security forces convoys and checkpoints, besides targeted killings and kidnappings of law enforcers and government officials in recent months.

A day earlier, the security forces said it had killed 23 militants in multiple operations in KP’s Kurram district.

Islamabad has long accused Kabul of allowing its soil and India of backing militant groups, including the TTP, for attacks against Pakistan. Kabul and New Delhi have consistently denied this.

The uptick in militant violence last month triggered fierce clashes between Pakistan and Afghanistan. The two countries agreed to a ceasefire in Doha on Oct. 19, but tensions between the neighbors remain high.