Three accused killed in CCD encounters in Lahore

LAHORE: Three accused were gunned down and two escaped during three different police encounters in Lahore.

The first encounter took place in the jurisdiction of the Green Town area of Lahore, where an under-custody accused, Ali Zardar, was killed by the firing of his accomplices.

The other two police encounters took place near Multan Town area of Lahore.

Sources said that a Crime Control Department (CCD) team of Iqbal Town established a picket to arrest the criminals.

After taking notice of the party, four accused who were riding on a motorcycle opened fire on the CCD team.

During the exchange of fire, two accused who were identified as Farhan Masih and Abbas died while two of their accomplices escaped from the scene.

Later, the police team shifted the dead bodies of the accused to the hospital for autopsy.

Police said that different teams were constituted to arrest the fleeing accused.