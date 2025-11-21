NATIONAL

Three accused killed in CCD encounters in Lahore

By News Desk

LAHORE: Three accused were gunned down and two escaped during three different police encounters in Lahore.
The first encounter took place in the jurisdiction of the Green Town area of Lahore, where an under-custody accused, Ali Zardar, was killed by the firing of his accomplices.

The other two police encounters took place near Multan Town area of Lahore.

Sources said that a Crime Control Department (CCD) team of Iqbal Town established a picket to arrest the criminals.

After taking notice of the party, four accused who were riding on a motorcycle opened fire on the CCD team.

During the exchange of fire, two accused who were identified as Farhan Masih and Abbas died while two of their accomplices escaped from the scene.

Later, the police team shifted the dead bodies of the accused to the hospital for autopsy.

Police said that different teams were constituted to arrest the fleeing accused.

Previous article
Boiler explosion at Faisalabad factory kills 19
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

NATIONAL

NFC meeting set for December 4 to review IMF conditions, new...

ISLAMABAD: The National Finance Commission (NFC) will meet on December 4 to review proposed changes to the NFC Award in line with International Monetary...

Gold Rates In Pakistan Today – 21st November, 2025

Epaper_25-11-21 LHR

Ladies deliver strong performances as HMS Ch Amateur Golf Cup kicks off

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Facebook Instagram Twitter
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.