Report to US Congress stamps Pakistan’s battlefield success in May conflict with India: PM

Premier Shehbaz cites Trump’s repeated mention of ‘downing of seven Indian aircraft’ as proof of Islamabad’s battlefield success and strategic strength

Emphasizes Pakistan Air Force and army forced India ‘to its knees’ in just four days

Lays foundation of Danish Schools in AJK to provide free education, accommodation, uniforms and merit-based support

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday hailed Pakistan’s military prowess and global recognition, citing repeated mentions by US President Donald Trump of “the downing of seven brand-new Indian aircraft by Pakistan” as proof of Islamabad’s battlefield success and strategic strength.

Addressing a foundation-laying ceremony for a Danish School in Bagh, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), PM Shehbaz said the latest report submitted to the US Congress “stamped Pakistan’s stance” on the May conflict with India, asserting that the Pakistan Armed Forces had delivered a “stinging slap” to Indian aggression. “Allah Almighty has honoured Pakistan through the bravery of our soldiers,” he added.

“حال ہی میں امریکی کانگریس کی رپورٹ بھی اس بات کی تصدیق کرتی ہے کہ پاکستان نے بھارت کو حالیہ جنگ میں عبرتناک شکست دی ہے اور امریکی صدر بھی اکثر بھارتی طیارے مار گرائے جانے کا ذکر کرتے رہتے ہیں۔ یہ سب فیلڈ مارشل اور ہماری حکومت کی باہمی مشاورت سے طے کی گئی حکمت عملی کا نتیجہ ہے۔”… pic.twitter.com/1pROCQvtDg — Government of Pakistan (@GovtofPakistan) November 20, 2025

The report presented to the US Congress acknowledged Pakistan’s military success over India during the four-day war in May 2025, noting that the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) and the army had employed Chinese-made weapons and successfully downed Indian fighter jets, including French-made Rafales. PM Shehbaz emphasized that within four days, Pakistan had forced India “to its knees,” and Trump’s repeated praise in public speeches further validated Islamabad’s battlefield performance.

Turning to education, PM Shehbaz highlighted the role of Danish Schools in transforming opportunities for children nationwide. He said students at these institutions receive free education, accommodation, uniforms, and merit-based support. The Bagh campus is scheduled to open on March 23, 2026, and a school in Forward Kahuta has also been approved, bringing the dream of expanding these schools across AJK closer to fulfilment.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif addresses the groundbreaking ceremony of Danish School in Harighel-Bagh in Azad Jammu Kashmir. pic.twitter.com/OoON663fGy — Government of Pakistan (@GovtofPakistan) November 20, 2025



The Prime Minister recounted that the Pakistan-India conflict began after India launched strikes inside Pakistan in retaliation for a deadly attack in Pahalgam, Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, which killed 26 people.

The US-China Economic and Security Review Commission report highlighted Islamabad’s deepening defence cooperation with Beijing, noting the use of advanced Chinese systems, including the HQ-9 air-defence system, PL-15 air-to-air missiles, and J-10C fighter jets. The conflict marked the first operational deployment of China’s modern weapons by Pakistan.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif unveils the plaque of groundbreaking of Danish School in Harighel-Bagh in Azad Jammu Kashmir. pic.twitter.com/5Pq5GXqzan — Government of Pakistan (@GovtofPakistan) November 20, 2025

During the clashes, Pakistan reportedly downed seven Indian fighter jets, including Rafales, and destroyed dozens of drones. Pakistan launched Operation Bunyanum Marsoos, targeting over 20 Indian military sites, while JF-17 Thunder jets were used to neutralize India’s S-400 air defence system in Adampur with hypersonic missiles. Both sides struck deeper into each other’s territories than at any point in the past 50 years.

“دانش درسگاہ کا سفر پنجاب سے شروع ہوا تھا اور آج پورے پاکستان میں پھیل چکا ہے۔ حال ہی میں بھمبر میں دانش سکول کا سنگ بنیاد رکھا اور اب تک 35 فیصد تک کام مکمل ہو چکا ہے، اسکے علاوہ باغ میں محکمہ تعلیم کو یہ ٹاسک دیا ہے کہ اس پراجیکٹ پر کام برق رفتاری سے مکمل کیا جائے اور 23 مارچ… pic.twitter.com/CosrONlObv — Government of Pakistan (@GovtofPakistan) November 20, 2025

The conflict ended on May 10 following a US-brokered ceasefire, and the report further noted that Pakistan’s performance has become a notable selling point for Chinese defence exports, with Beijing offering J-35 fighter jets, KJ-500 surveillance aircraft, and ballistic missile defence systems to Islamabad.

PM Shehbaz’s remarks underscored the dual achievements of Pakistan in both national defence and social development, linking military strength to the country’s international standing while promoting the expansion of education opportunities for its youth.