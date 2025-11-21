PTI ‘stands firm’ on Achakzai appointment as opposition leader in NA: Dogar

Amir Dogar says Imran-approved nominee stays unchanged, rejecting govt’s objections

PTI calls delay ‘unjustified, unconstitutional,’ as seat vacant for two months amid key legislation

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) leader Amir Dogar on Thursday reaffirmed that the party is standing “firm and unanimous” on its decision to nominate Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP) Chairman Mahmood Khan Achakzai for the post of Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly, insisting that the name was final and had been approved by PTI founder Imran Khan himself.

In a statement issued on Thursday, Dogar said the government had sent a letter raising objections to Achakzai’s nomination, but the PTI categorically rejected those concerns.

“PTI decided to stick with the name of Mahmood Khan Achakzai for the opposition leader,” he said, stressing that the decision was “final and irrevocable.”

The PTI had formally forwarded Achakzai’s name to the National Assembly Secretariat last month after the slot fell vacant following the disqualification of Omar Ayub. However, the Secretariat maintains that Ayub’s disqualification remains a sub judice matter and that Speaker Ayaz Sadiq has not yet announced the schedule for submitting names for the new opposition leader — a prerequisite under parliamentary rules.

According to the National Assembly PTI Secretariat, the speaker will make a formal announcement on the floor of the house, allowing all parliamentary parties to propose their candidates. Until then, no nomination can be processed.

Dogar said Achakzai was nominated strictly after consulting party founder Imran Khan, adding that “the name will not and cannot be changed.” Dogar said he would discuss the government’s objection letter with PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan before formally replying to it.

Dogar also pointed out that the opposition leader’s seat had remained vacant for two months, during which the 27th Constitutional Amendment was passed. He argued that Achakzai was a constitutional member of the National Assembly and that the government had “no legitimate grounds” to question his eligibility.

“This is our constitutional right. The government must not delay the process,” he said.

Separately, Barrister Gohar reiterated on X that Achakzai’s nomination came directly from Imran Khan.

“We will never review that decision. No meeting with anyone else is taking place,” he said.

Alongside Achakzai’s nomination in the National Assembly, the PTI has named Majlis Wahdat-i-Muslimeen’s Allama Raja Nasir Abbas for the position of Leader of the Opposition in the Senate, a slot left vacant after Shibli Faraz’s disqualification.