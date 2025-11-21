Print still matters

In the 1990s, newspapers were not only a source of daily news but also an essential part of people’s lives. They were the main medium through which the public stayed connected with the world. Each morning, families eagerly waited for the paper to learn about politics, education, sports and social issues. The newspaper was a symbol of awareness, education and credibility.

Back then, newspapers played many important roles. They provided job vacancy advertisements, property listings and public notices, helping people find employment and opportunities. Students used newspapers to improve their vocabulary, writing and general knowledge. Reading the newspaper was a respected habit that encouraged analytical thinking and discussions in homes and workplaces.

However, with the rise of digital and social media, this culture has faded. Today’s generation often depends on online platforms for instant news, but these are not always reliable. Misinformation, sensationalism and the lack of editorial control have weakened the quality of information we consume.

Newspapers still remain the most authentic and responsible source of information. They uphold journalistic ethics, provide in depth analysis and preserve the habit of thoughtful reading. It is important that we continue to value and support print journalism, not only to stay informed but also to protect the integrity of true reporting.

NAFISA YOUNUS

KARACHI