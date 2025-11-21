PM orders swift, transparent fast-tracking of PIA privatization

Premier Shehbaz stresses restructuring effort must focus on operational discipline, fleet enhancement and customer confidence

PM briefed four bidders cleared as process enters decisive phase with govt to sell 75% stake while retaining PIA name, branding

PM seeks clear strategy to raise airworthy fleet as national flag carrier to expand routes from 30 to over 40 cities

PIA aircraft to increase from 18 to 38 by 2029 while operational efficiency declared top government priority

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday directed the authorities to fast-track all phases of the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) privatisation process, ensure full transparency, and implement a clear strategy to expand the number of airworthy aircraft and guarantee timely flight departures.

Chairing a high-level meeting, the prime minister underscored that restoring efficiency, reliability and service quality of the national flag carrier must remain a top government priority, according to a statement issued from the Prime Minister’s Office on Thursday.

The meeting, held at the PM House, reviewed critical matters related to PIA, including the overall progress of the privatisation process and the airline’s proposed business plan.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif chairs a meeting on matters related to Pakistan International Airlines. pic.twitter.com/KjIC3wn6Fo — Government of Pakistan (@GovtofPakistan) November 20, 2025

Officials briefed the prime minister that four parties have been pre-qualified for participation in the bidding stage of PIA’s privatisation, which will begin shortly. The government intends to privatise 75% of PIA’s shares, with non-negotiable conditions that the airline’s name, identity and branding will remain unchanged after the transaction.

The prime minister was informed that, under the new business plan, the number of airworthy aircraft in PIA’s fleet will be increased from the current 18 to 38 by 2029, enabling the revival of grounded operations and significant expansion of both domestic and international services. PIA currently operates flights to over 30 cities, with projections to expand the network to more than 40 destinations by 2029.

وزیراعظم محمد شہباز شریف کی زیر صدارت پاکستان انٹرنیشنل ایئرلائنز کے امور پر اہم اجلاس

وزیراعظم نے قومی ایئر لائن کی نجکاری کے حوالے سے تمام مراحل تیز رفتاری اور شفاف طریقے سے مکمل کرنے کی ہدایت کی۔

اجلاس کو پی آئی اے کی نجکاری اور بزنس پلان کے حوالے سے بریفنگ میں بتایا گیا pic.twitter.com/23aVfDWwBl — APP (@appcsocialmedia) November 20, 2025

PM Shehbaz stressed that the restructuring effort must focus on operational discipline, fleet enhancement and customer confidence. He reiterated that timely departures and improved service standards were essential for stabilising the national airline during the transition to private ownership.

The meeting was attended by Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, Federal Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar, Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Ahad Khan Cheema, Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Muhammad Aurangzeb, Adviser on Privatisation Muhammad Ali and senior officials.

PM, Housing Minister discuss sector priorities

Separately, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif held a meeting with Minister for Housing and Works Riaz Hussain Pirzada to review key matters pertaining to the Housing Ministry.

Minister Pirzada briefed the prime minister on the ministry’s ongoing projects, administrative affairs and reform measures aimed at improving service delivery. Both leaders also discussed the broader national and political situation, according to a PM Office news release.