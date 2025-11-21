PM directs fast-tracking of private-sector proposals into unified industrial policy

Premier Shehbaz emphasizes coordinated decision-making for sustainable economic growth and employment generation

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday directed federal ministries and departments to fast-track the integration of private-sector proposals into a unified national industrial policy framework, emphasizing that coordinated decision-making and actionable reforms were essential for sustainable economic growth, job creation, and enhanced income levels.

The move underscores the government’s commitment to leveraging private-sector expertise to strengthen Pakistan’s industrial competitiveness.

وزیرِاعظم محمد شہباز شریف کی زیر صدارت ملکی صنعتی ترقی پر قائم نجی شعبے کی کمیٹی کا پہلا جائزہ اجلاس اجلاس کو پاکستان کی صنعتی ترقی اور ملک میں سرمایہ کاری میں اضافے کیلئے پالیسی کے حوالے سے سفارشات اور تجاویز پیش کی گئیں اور وزیرِاعظم کی طرف سے ان کا خیر مقدم کیا گیا۔ اجلاس کو…

Chairing a meeting of the Private-Sector Committee on National Industrial Development, the prime minister stressed that economic growth and industrial advancement were closely linked and that the government sought to translate expert recommendations into practical policies without delay.

“Measures to ensure ease of doing business and to enhance investment remain the government’s top priorities,” he said, adding that the business community’s proposals for industrial development are crucial for driving the country’s economic progress.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif chairs the first meeting of Working Group on Industrialization. pic.twitter.com/yXTYBlVuFL — Government of Pakistan (@GovtofPakistan) November 21, 2025

Federal Ministers Ahsan Iqbal, Jam Kamal Khan, Ahad Khan Cheema, Ali Pervaiz Malik, Advisor to the Prime Minister Muhammad Ali, Minister of State Bilal Azhar Kayani, Special Assistant Haroon Akhtar, and industrialists included in the Industrial Working Group led by Saqib Shirazi attended the session.

During the meeting, private-sector members presented comprehensive recommendations aimed at fostering industrial growth and attracting investment. PM Shehbaz Sharif welcomed the proposals, calling them commendable and instructing that they be merged with recommendations from other economic sectors to formulate a cohesive implementation plan within the national policy framework.

“The Pakistani business community has consistently supported government policies during challenging times, helping the country overcome economic difficulties. By the grace of Allah, Pakistan’s economic trajectory has improved, and the nation is moving toward progress,” he said, while urging all stakeholders to work even harder to achieve national development goals.

The meeting also included a comparative analysis with regional countries to identify strategies for increasing the competitiveness of Pakistan’s industrial sector. The prime minister underlined that leveraging these insights would help the country attract greater investment and enhance productivity across key industries.

Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi calls on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif. pic.twitter.com/v9CawwuQ9H — Government of Pakistan (@GovtofPakistan) November 21, 2025

PM, KP Governor discuss provincial affairs and national political situation

Separately, PM Shehbaz Sharif held a meeting with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi to review provincial administrative and development matters. According to the Prime Minister’s Office, the discussion also covered the broader political situation in the country. Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Frontier Regions Engineer Amir Muqam, along with Federal Minister for Public Affairs Unit Rana Mubashir Iqbal, were also present at the meeting.