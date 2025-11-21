Pakistan urges negotiated end to Ukraine-Russia war

NEW YORK: Pakistan has expressed strong concerns over the Ukraine-Russia war, emphasizing its severe humanitarian, regional, and global impact.

Speaking at the United Nations, Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the UN Asim Iftikhar urged both sides to pursue dialogue, diplomacy, and patience to end the bloodshed.

Asim Iftikhar said Pakistan is concerned about the Ukraine-Russia conflict and its “profound regional and international repercussions.” He noted that people around the world — and especially civilians caught in conflict zones — are suffering greatly as a result of the prolonged war.

He stressed that Pakistan has reservations regarding the targeting of civilian infrastructure, calling it a violation that should not occur under any circumstances.

The Pakistani envoy underscored that civilian protection is a core principle of international law. He stated that the destruction of homes, hospitals, and basic services is worsening the humanitarian crisis and preventing progress toward peace.

According to Iftikhar, the ongoing bloodshed is making it extremely difficult for the parties to move toward a viable solution.

Iftikhar appealed to both Ukraine and Russia to show patience and tolerance, urging them to reduce tensions and work toward ending the conflict. He noted that momentum for negotiations had begun earlier this year, and had that process been taken seriously, the war might have reached a meaningful conclusion by now.

He added that US President Donald Trump’s efforts to stop the conflict remain without results, reflecting how challenging the diplomatic landscape has become.

Pakistan reiterates no military solution

The representative reaffirmed Pakistan’s long-standing position that no military solution exists for the Ukraine-Russia conflict. He emphasized that “a solution acceptable to both sides can silence the guns,” stressing that only diplomacy can bring durable peace.

Pakistan, he said, supports all efforts for a negotiated settlement and believes both sides must resolve their issues at the negotiating table.

Asim Iftikhar concluded by reiterating that Pakistan supports conflict resolution through dialogue and diplomacy. He urged renewed negotiations to achieve a peaceful, mutually acceptable outcome to the war.